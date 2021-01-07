Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) announces it has surpassed more than 1,000 patents worldwide, with more than 850 additional patents pending. Abiomed's robust intellectual property portfolio protects its current and future pump and catheter designs, along with other product components such as motors, cannulas, sensors, software, and access devices. The portfolio also protects manufacturing processes and future artificial intelligence algorithms.

Abiomed is recognized as a leader in technology and innovation, with robust clinical data supporting the regulatory approvals and physician adoption of its technologies. The company employs several hundred engineers and scientists at its state-of-the-art research and development facilities in Danvers, Massachusetts, Aachen, Germany, and Berlin, Germany. Over the past 20 years, Abiomed has grown its product pipeline by investing more than $600 million in research and development.

"At Abiomed, we strive to develop smaller, smarter and more connected technologies for our customers and patients," said Michael R. Minogue, Abiomed's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Abiomed will continue to innovate new technologies that address clinical challenges and help physicians recover hearts, oxygenate the body and save lives."

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support and oxygenation. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or provide sufficient oxygenation to those in respiratory failure. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Abiomed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005146/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sarah Karr

Communications Manager

978-882-8211

skarr@abiomed.com

Investor Contact:

Todd Trapp

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(978) 646-1680

ttrapp@abiomed.com