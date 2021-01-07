Stella Diagnostics, Inc.: Stella Diagnostics to Present at 23rd Annual ICR Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:JMDP), a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for people living with preneoplastic and cancerous esophageal diseases, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joe Abdo is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference to be held virtually January 11-14, 2021.

Dr. Abdo will provide a corporate update and participate in a Q&A with registered participants. The Company's presentation will begin at 1:00 PM EST on Thursday, January 14, 2021. A webcast of the presentation will be available to all registered attendees and posted under the investor relations section of the Stella Diagnostics website at StellaDX.com after the live presentation.

About Stella Diagnostics

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 67 million people living with severe esophageal disease. StellaDX's clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit www.stelladx.com.

