Plain Jane Expands CBD Hemp Cigarettes Line, Also Available for Wholesale Purchase

Plain Jane is a premier online retailer of hemp products, making available at affordable rates to its customers. It has more than 75,000 customers all over the United States. Its products include CBD joints, blunts, cigarettes, topicals, gummies, and more.

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / According to announcements released by Plain Jane, this online retailer of quality CBD products has added CBD hemp cigarettes to its marketplace.

The pre-rolled cigarettes treat CBD lovers who seek a quality, pleasurable, and beneficial smoking experience without having to roll a blunt or a cigarette. The CBD cigarettes are an excellent alternative for tobacco cigarette smokers looking for a way to get rid of the habit.

These low-smell CBD cigarettes are an excellent experience for seasoned smokers as well as those who wish to enjoy the benefits of hemp in a relaxing or invigorating manner. Smokers can choose from mild and full-bodied flavor profiles. The cigarettes by Plain Jane are 100% hemp and do not contain any nicotine.

The menthol hemp pre-rolls are crafted from a mix of Elektra, Lifter, and Sour Space Candy CBD hemp flower for a smooth, flavorful smoke. The hemp pre-rolls are wrapped in a high-quality filtered cigarette rice paper, and they burn in an even manner.

The full flavor hemp pre-rolls from Plain Jane are not processed to create a milder profile and are loved by those who prefer a more robust smoking experience. Its flavor profile is a mix of herbal, pine, minty, fruity, and peppery flavors.

Discreet smokers have taken in a big way to the low odor hemp pre-rolls by Plain Jane. They contain the same blend of hemp but possess a mellower profile because they do not carry the typical "hemp" odor.

For more information, go to https://tryplainjane.com/cbd-cigarettes/

Plain Jane said, "If you like the sensation of smoking but don't want to ingest tobacco products and nicotine, hemp cigarettes are a great alternative. With far fewer additives than traditional tobacco products, a batch of CBD hemp cigarettes uses hemp to produce a CBD joint that isn't addictive like a traditional cigarette. CBD cigarettes are a much safer alternative, with hemp smoke being much safer for a secondary party to ingest as an inhaler than the smoke from a tobacco product.

Plain Jane is proud to source our CBD hemp cigarettes from high-quality hemp. Our CBD hemp flowers make our smokable hemp some of the best on the market while still offering great taste and experience. If it's your first time trying a smokable hemp flower or any other CBD product, it is common advice to "start low and go slow." That means try small amounts with lower potency and slowly increase. As always, you should consult a doctor for personal dosing advice and make sure it is safe for you to consume CBD and hemp products."

On the difference between CBD joints and CBD cigarettes, Plain Jane said, "The joints are rolled with premium flower to deliver the most terpene filled flavor profile. Our hemp cone joints won't disappoint as we use our best hemp strains and only flower. Our hemp cigarettes use a combination of popcorn CBD nugs with sugar leaf to deliver the highest CBD milligram content with the lowest price."

About the Company:

Plain Jane, located in Southern Oregon and licensed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture, is committed to providing its customers with the best CBD experience. It sources hemp from small American farms and retails products made from more than 20 different strains. The company is the creator of the original low smell CBD cigarette.

