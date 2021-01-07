Apex Clean Energy today announced that it has upsized a letter of credit facility from Helaba. The financing agreement, originally announced in 2019, was increased from $25 million to $75 million. The corporate facility will help advance Apex's development portfolio of utility-scale wind, solar, and storage projects.

"Helaba continues to be a significant partner to Apex as we work to decarbonize the nation's electric grid," said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. "As we look to 2021 and beyond, leaders like Helaba are helping accelerate the pace of the transition to a new energy economy."

Helaba is-once again-very excited to see the continued growth and success of the Apex team, and we are very happy to see this important relationship grow further," said Dr. Ulrich Pähler, global head asset finance/project finance of Helaba.

About Apex Clean Energy

Apex Clean Energy develops, constructs, and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities across North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 200 renewable energy experts uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world's most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information on how Apex is leading the transition to a clean energy future, visitapexcleanenergy.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Helaba

As a leading bank in the German financial capital of Frankfurt, Helaba Group employs approximately 6,300 people; Total assets are 228 bn. The Asset Finance Division in Frankfurt/Main, London and New York arranges and participates in transactions financing both conventional and renewable power generation, as well as other forms of energy and infrastructure. Our worldwide experience since 2004 spans over more than 150 renewable projects with a total capacity of over 31GW. Helaba enjoys favourable ratings from the leading rating agencies; for more information about our competencies visit www.helaba.com.

