Akeneo Named One of Boston's Best Midsize Companies To Work For

Software leader honored for flex-work, benefits, and inclusivity policies in latest Built In ranking

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions, today announced winning recognition as one of Boston's top midsize employers in 2021 in Built In's annual Best Places to Work awards.

Built In, a tech platform trusted by 2.5 million professionals and 1,800 companies, ranked Boston's employers using a sophisticated algorithm incorporating data about companies' compensation, benefits and cultural programs. This year's awards gave special weight to tech applicants' current top priorities, including remote working initiatives and programs to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Akeneo is committed to leveraging customer experience to unlock growth for corporate brands, distributors, manufacturers, and retailers, and since its founding in 2013 the company has taken a similarly focused and creative approach to shaping employee experience. Akeneo's global headquarters is located in a French mansion, and its expansion into North America began with the transformation of a historic Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority building into a national office, fusing dramatic architecture with employee-friendly amenities and workspaces.

Even for employees who choose to work from home, Akeneo remains committed to ensuring that they look forward to beginning their work each day. With a generous health insurance and wellness benefits package, flexible work scheduling policies, and a well-established remote-working program, Akeneo seeks to eliminate the burnout and stress common among high-growth tech companies. Akeneo has also created and sustained a highly inclusive workplace culture that encourages loyalty and teamwork.

"Winning the Best Places to Work award is an honor that we share with each and every one of our amazing employees," said Mike Bender, Akeneo America's Vice President. "We are proud to have built a diverse and talented global team, and it's our employees' commitment to supporting one another and fostering a culture of excellence that makes Akeneo such a great place to work."

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

