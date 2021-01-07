One World Publishing: Robert Lotter Named as GoGirl Worldwide Magazines GoGuy With a Heart of Pure Gold

Robert Lotter is an entrepreneur, innovator, philanthropist and modern day superhero who has helped put hundreds of child predators behind bars on an international scale.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Robert Lotter, acclaimed innovator and entrepreneur, was just named GoGirl Worldwide Magazine's "GoGuy" of 2020.

Serial entrepreneur, CEO, businessman, industrious innovator, patented inventor, and tireless philanthropist, Robert Lotter of Orange County, California, is changing the world for the better. Born in the Midwest to a pair of modest, lower-middle class parents, Robert suffered a traumatic brain injury at the age of 11. Growing up with this disability, Robert struggled socially and finally convinced his parents to let him go into the Military at the age of 17. Despite his disability he was assigned to the U.S. Army Nuclear Weapons program, which exposed Robert to military-style processes of drilling procedures to perfection, which would become the nucleus of his award-winning ingenuity, industry accolades, and widespread media attention. With the help of his committed teachers both in and out of the Military, Robert learned to duplicate exact, successful patterns. Later in life he would describe that all successful patterns have a rhythm and that rhythms are actually algorithms. By practicing algorithms, repetitive sequences, and patterns he rebuilt his brain. His personal gratitude for his teachers led Robert to develop some of today's most remarkable, revolutionary mobile technologies, including cyber-bullying protection program KidsSafe, and most notably, RADAR, an innovative law enforcement application, which was deployed worldwide and employs advanced software applications and forensic data to catch pedophiles and would-be child predators. This cutting-edge innovation creates "patterns" in children's mobile devices, leading law enforcement directly to child traffickers. He then created "My Mobile Watchdog", which parents can use to monitor and protect their children from online strangers and potentially harmful applications that could jeopardize their safety. Robert's life-saving innovations have been replicated by law enforcement and technology companies all around the globe.

GoGirl Worldwide Magazine is a female owned magazine founded by former Apprentice star and Top 10 Miss USA Finalist, Jennifer Murphy. Each issue highlights the stories of amazing and powerful women working to empower and uplift others. Past covers have featured business woman Elena Cardone, billionaire entrepreneur Janice Bryant Howroyd, fitness influencer Cass Martin, and hip hop mogul Dia Simms. Go Girl Magazine also highlights "Go Guys" - which include influential men who dedicate their talents and resources to helping empower people and make the world a better place.

One of Robert's most notable innovations is "My Mobile Watchdog". The program allows parents to monitor and protect their children from online strangers and potentially harmful applications that could jeopardize their safety. Robert initially worked with Research in Motion (RIM), the inventor of the Blackberry device. Together, RIM and Robert took the very first smartphone to the cloud. Later this technology was redeployed in RADAR and used to arrest and convict hundreds hundreds of child predators worldwide. As a kid who fortunately had access to amazing teachers and nurturers, Robert was always passionate about giving back and protecting children, as they can be the most vulnerable among us. It was important for him to create a product that would help them stay safe from all of the potentially dangerous applications and people on the internet.

About Robert Lotter:

Robert Lotter has dedicated his life to the protection of others. By focusing his energies on the protection of others, Robert Lotter has risen from humble beginnings to becoming a highly successful owner, CEO, and investor. An inventor and mobile technology innovator, he approaches every challenge with a strict adherence to military-style investigation, testing, and problem solving. Whether helping teachers solidify their financial footing, protecting children from sexual predators or providing a suite of on-demand software applications that empowers today's mobile workforce, Robert consistently applies his talents in the service of others. Even before enrolling in college, Robert joined the military to serve his country. For a decade, he worked on behalf of the U.S. Nuclear program, becoming a maintenance specialist, chief, and instructor. He was twice awarded The Army Service Commendation Medal. Robert's volunteer work, including chairing the Orange County (CA) Inmate Re-Entry Program, was honored with The President's Volunteer Service Award, the nation's premier volunteers recognition. For the real story about Robert Lotter, visit https://www.gogirlmgz.com/robertlottergoguy

