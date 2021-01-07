Researchers have just under four weeks to apply for backing for their projects, in areas including battery reuse and recycling, circular manufacturing and supercapacitors.Researchers have until February 3 to apply for a slice of the latest SEK50 million (€4.97 million) tranche of battery innovation funding offered by the Swedish energy authority. The latest round of the Batterifondsprogrammet, or Battery Fund, will give particular emphasis to projects examining the production, use, reuse, collection and recycling of batteries; resource efficiency, including eco-design and circular manufacturing; ...

