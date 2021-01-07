The "France Foam Pumps Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report by Application (Cosmetics Skincare), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France foam pumps market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 million by 2027.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for easy-to-carry personal care products is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Increasing spending capacities among the consumers coupled with rising awareness about the benefits of cosmetics and skincare products is projected to benefit the market growth. In addition, an improved standard of living coupled with a rising demand for personal care products is anticipated to drive the market.

The packaging design makes the product attractive, handy, and easy to use. The products such as face wash, hand wash, and shaving foam are available in foam pump packaging, wherein the product on dispensing comes out in the form of foam. The rising popularity of such packaged products is likely to benefit the growth of the industry over the forecast period.

Expansion of the e-commerce industry is anticipated to promote the foam pump packaging solutions. The e-commerce industry markets the product through various online portals, which in turn is likely to increase sales. Increasing awareness about the product benefits coupled with increasing online purchases is anticipated to propel market growth.

France Foam Pumps Market Report Highlights

The cosmetics and skincare application segment accounted for 83.3% revenue share in the market and is projected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. Improved standard of livings coupled with increased spending capabilities among the consumers of France is anticipated to propel segment growth.

Other application segment is projected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 1.8% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for personal care and kids care products such as shampoo and hand wash.

Rising awareness about the benefits of personal care products among the consumers coupled with inclination towards innovative packaging solutions is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Manufacturers and brands work closely in order to produce customized foam pumps to match the requirements of consumers.

Product manufacturers are aiming towards offering custom pumps of varied sizes, shape, and color in order to cater to the specific consumer requirements and gain a competitive edge over other players in the market.

