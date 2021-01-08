American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Should Self-Directed IRA Investors Wait to Open an Account?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / When is market timing relevant, and when is it not? That is the question asked recently at a post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina. At the post, American IRA asked whether investors might be thinking about market timing, or whether opening a retirement account has such a long timeline that it is better to begin immediately.

Although American IRA is a Self-Directed IRA custodian that does not provide specific investment advice, the article tackled general themes of retirement investing. And it pointed out that for many investors, compounding returns is the name of the game. Getting started early is the fastest way to begin compounding returns, which means that investors with a longer time-frame-years, not decades-do not have to worry so much about timing.

It is interesting to note, however, that investors also have to think about other aspects of retirement investing. For some investors, a certain age may mean the ability to use "catch-up contributions" for building a retirement nest egg. There are other issues of timing that retirement investors need to think about as well. For someone with a Roth IRA, for example, there are no required minimum distributions after retirement age. That means that investors holding a Roth IRA may have a different strategy based on a longer time frame. This is due to the Roth IRA's ability to continue generating returns even after retirement age.

"Timing is something that all think we can predict," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "But ultimately, retirement investing is about not knowing the future. Building a safe and secure retirement future means being able to build something that can stand the test of time." According to Hitt, the specific timing of an investment is less important than the ability to build a long-term future.

The article explored these issues in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and its unpredictable effects on the stock market. However, investors who think about retirement may have time frames that extend beyond the immediate future-and potentially go decades into the future.

For more information about Self-Directed IRAs, contact American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA or visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com.

About:

"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621157/American-IRA-Discusses-Should-Self-Directed-IRA-Investors-Wait-to-Open-an-Account