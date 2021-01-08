Anzeige
Freitag, 08.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Meilenstein im Milliardenmarkt: Psyched Wellness beginnt präklinische Studie!
Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.: Silver Wolf Announces Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company" wishes to announce that it has granted incentive stock options for the purchase of 1,000,000 shares at a price of $0.20 per share exercisable on or before January 8, 2026 to directors, officers, consultants, and employees of the Company. The options are subject to the Company's stock option plan.

For further information please contact Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. at ph. (604) 682-3701 or visit our website at www.silverwolfexploration.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Latta"

Peter Latta
President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.



