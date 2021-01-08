GABY Inc. Announces Strong Demand in Respect of Equity Financing and Appoints Javier Estades to Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a California based cannabis and consumer products company redefining the future of cannabis retail, is pleased to announce that its private placement of subscription receipts (the "Private Placement") led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation has generated indications from investors in excess of the announced C$11.0 million and, as such, the Company will proceed to close the Private Placement on or about January 18th, 2021. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund the previously announced merger (the "Merger") with Miramar Professional Services, which operates the Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California, as well as the pro forma business plan of the Company and for general corporate purposes.

"We are pleased to have gained strong financial support from our existing institutional investors, as well as from new investors," said Margot Micallef, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of GABY. "This important milestone underscores GABY's ability to deliver sustained growth and is a vote of confidence for the Company's expansion strategy".

To augment its retail expertise at the board level, in anticipation of closing the Mankind transaction, GABY will appoint Javier Estades to its board of directors. As President and CEO of Tabacalera USA Inc., a market leader for premium cigars, including the esteemed, Romeo & Julieta and Montecristo brands, Javier's expertise in branding, customer experience, retail strategy, and online sales, will be invaluable to the future of GABY.

"Through my years of leading premium cigar operations in the United States, I know first-hand how crucial it is to develop and deliver an exceptional product and customer experience," said Javier Estades. "I am humbled to join the board of directors at GABY and look forward to collaborating with the company and its impressive roster of cannabis brands and retail operations."

"We welcome Javier as GABY's newest board member," said Margot Micallef, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of GABY. "Javier's vast experience in the cigar market complements GABY's retail strategy as the company navigates its way through the impending legalization process in the United States. We look forward to Javier's contribution to shaping the future of GABY's market presence in the cannabis industry."

About Javier Estades

Javier Estades Saez Johansson joins the GABY Inc. team with an outstanding track record in business and leadership, most recently as President and CEO of Tabacalera USA Inc., leading and engaging a high-performing team responsible for esteemed U.S. cigar brands such as Romeo & Julieta and Montecristo.

Javier's exceptional leadership first in Spain and now in the U.S. has helped establish Tabacalera USA and its brands become true leaders in the U.S. premium cigar market. As a board member of GABY Inc., Javier will be instrumental in the development of GABY Inc's. retail strategy, leveraging his expertise in brand management and business strategy and implementation.

About GABY

Based in Sonoma County, California, GABY is a California focused cannabis consumer goods company taking a unique approach to cannabis and hemp-infused products. With relationships in over 500 retailers in the mainstream sales channel and over 200 in the licensed channel, GABY bridges the gap between the licensed dispensary and mainstream markets. Success as a consumer products company requires consistent quality and speed to market. GABY has both; owning a significant majority of its manufacturing infrastructure enabling it to control the quality of its products. While its proprietary distribution infrastructure, its team of diverse salespeople, and its existing relationships with retailers ensures it has speed-to-market for its proprietary products. GABY focuses on its societal and environmental impacts, and is dedicated to work force diversity, creating a culturally safe and economically rewarding environment for its employees and is a conscious corporation striving to innovate and inspire through plant-based products. GABY is an employee-owned company, with 100% of its full-time employees owning shares in the Company.

GABY's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information on GABY, visit www.GABYInc.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jive PR + Digital

Jalila Singerff

jalila@jiveprdigital.com

613-614-6777

For investor inquiries, please contact:

IR@GABYinc.com or 800-674-2239

Cautionary Statement

Sonoma Pacific Distribution, Inc., is a subsidiary of GABY and holds a cannabis license in the State of California. Readers are cautioned that unlike in Canada which has Federal 032320-F legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), in the United States ("U.S."), cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. Cannabis is legal in the State of California; however, cannabis remains illegal under U.S. federal laws. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. To the knowledge of the Company, the businesses operated by each of GABY's subsidiaries are conducted in a manner consistent with the State law of California, as applicable, and are in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements applicable in the State of California, respectively. However, readers should be aware that strict compliance with State laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve GABY, or its subsidiary of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding in the U.S. which could be brought against any of GABY, or its subsidiary. Any such proceedings brought against GABY, or its subsidiary may materially adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance generally in the U.S. market specifically.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GABY Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623571/GABY-Inc-Announces-Strong-Demand-in-Respect-of-Equity-Financing-and-Appoints-Javier-Estades-to-Board-of-Directors