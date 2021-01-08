American Rebel Holdings Inc.: Washington, D.C. Riots Continue Strong Demand for Guns, Ammo and Safes

Safe Storage Interest Drives Unprecedented Demand for Safes

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / As protestors stormed the American capital in Washington, D.C., Americans were shocked at the ease in which the group of protestors overtook the seat of America's legislative bodies. Demand for guns, ammunition and gun safes were already at an all-time high as evidenced by the highest number ever of background checks conducted by the FBI during the month of December 2020. The previous monthly record for background checks occurred this past June during the riots in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing in Minnesota. As more Americans arm themselves in response, the interest in safe storage of firearms is also at an all-time high. "Safes are becoming the new appliance in the home," said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. "And a large number of new home construction is offering a safe room to serve as a vault for guns and other valuables as well as a safe place to go in case of a home invasion or storm. Our made in America American Rebel Vault Door is the perfect finishing touch on a safe room."

American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand (OTCQB:AREB) is ramping up its own manufacturing facility to augment its OEM manufacturer to meet the demand for safes. "Dealers call the office daily to see if we have any inventory we can ship them," said Ross. "We can sell them as fast as we can make them, and I don't see this trend ending anytime soon."

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:AREB) is a fully reporting wholesale and retail sales company of safes, concealed carry apparel and backpacks based in Lenexa, Kansas; Chanute, Kansas; and Nashville, Tennessee. The company recognizes the need to safely secure assets, most vital which include firearms, valuables, and secured substances; and to be concealed and safe. American Rebel is currently focused on fulfilling the need for an ever-growing gun storage solution demand as well as operate in the concealed carry market to meet the needs of nearly 20M concealed carry permit holders as well as individuals exercising their Second Amendment rights in 11 permit-less states not required to have permits. The gun safe market is a $2B sector and the concealed carry market is an over $1B sector and both sectors are poised for continued growth as gun sales have increased over 60% since 2010 and there are an estimated 450 million guns in the US alone. To meet the insatiable demand for product, American Rebel has opened its own US-manufacturing facility in Chanute, KS. Additionally, American Rebel has also recognized the opportunity to meet inventory locking requirements with safe applications for cannabis dispensaries. Dispensaries are often required to lock their inventory after hours and American Rebel safes satisfy those requirements. To meet this opportunity, American Rebel designed the first Inventory Control Safe customized for the $35B cannabis industry and launched Home Grown Safes as a dedicated brand for cannabis-related products.

