Voitenko Wellness Collects and Donates More than 100 Toys to Toys for Tots

The Tustin Chiropractor and Wellness Center Collected the Toys with the Help of their Patients, Friends and Family

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / Dr. Amber Voitenko, founder of Voitenko Wellness in Tustin, California, is pleased to announce that she and her staff recently donated more than 100 toys to the Toys for Tots organization.

To learn more about the recent donation, as well as the chiropractic and other services that Dr. Voitenko offers her valued patients, please visit https://www.facebook.com/VoitenkoWellness/.

As Dr. Voitenko noted, she and her staff know that 2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for many families. People throughout Southern California lost their jobs due to the global pandemic, and many were facing the holiday season unsure if they would be able to have a gift for their child.

Because she had done Toys for Tots for four years, this knowledge inspired Dr. Voitenko and her staff to set a goal of collecting more than 100 toys to donate to the children in their community. They announced their plans on social media and in the wellness center, and asked their patients, friends and family to help out if they were able.

Voitenko Wellness became a Toys for Tots drop-off site, and through December 19, 2020, people could drop off a toy or donations of $20. For those who wished to donate in a contact free way, mailed in donations were also gratefully accepted.

La Paz Floor Care helped to organize extra donations, and a young girl named Madison was able to collect two full boxes for the cause.

Dr. Voitenko said she is extremely grateful to everyone who donated to Toys for Tots and helped to brighten the holiday season for a local child.

"Toys for tots started in 1947 and have been giving to children ever since. Thanks to all of our patients and participants for dropping off toys. We appreciate all of you," Dr. Voitenko said.

About Voitenko Wellness:

Voitenko Wellness has been in business for more than 10 years and was started by Dr. Amber Voitenko, who has been practicing for more than 20 years. They are a Chiropractic wellness center based in Tustin, CA that has helped thousands of people get out of pain, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and prevent future spinal decay, naturally. Their purpose is to help as many people as possible avoid having to turn to surgery or pain medication. For more information, please visit http://voitenkowellness.com/.

