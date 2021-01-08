Announcing the Launch of Revialage.com, a Website that Offers Quality Products that Can Help with Hair Regrowth

Revialage is a 3-Step Process that is Designed to Help Hair Reach its Full Potential

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / The founders of Revialage, a company that offers top quality products that are meant to help women regrow their hair and their confidence, are pleased to announce the launch of their new website, revialage.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders know that over 30 million women in America experience hair thinning and hair loss. From environmental issues like pollution or hard water to other issues including tight hairstyles, less than adequate nutrition and toxic products, maintaining a healthy head of hair can be more challenging than ever.

The founders also understand that having thinning hair and/or hair loss can be immensely stressful for women.

To help women to take control of their hair, the founders were inspired to create and launch the Revialage website and offer women the chance to nourish and re-grow hair with a 3-step system.

While the Revialage products can each help with hair growth on their own, it is strongly encouraged that women use the Regrowth Essential, Hair and Beauty Complex and Restorative System all together.

For example, the Restorative Serum, which is part of the 3-step process offered by Revialage, is designed to balance the scalp while soothing the hair follicles and improving blood flow. Women can either use it as a serum, or if they prefer, they may use it as a hair mask by mixing one pump of the serum with their conditioner and massaging it into their hair while in the shower.

Revialage's formulated products feature high quality and pharmaceutical-grade ingredients that are sourced from the U.S. The products are made from scientifically-proven ingredients, the spokesperson noted, including hydrolyzed collagen, B vitamins and amino acids.

"We believe that every woman deserves to feel comfortable in her own skin, and our mission is to help your hair reach its full potential," the spokesperson noted, adding that thanks to Revialage, women who are dealing with hair loss do not have to contend with surgery, prescription drugs and uncomfortable procedures.

"Whether you are looking to address hair loss, strengthen your hair, soothe your scalp, or just maintain your gorgeous locks, we've got your hair covered."

