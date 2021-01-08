Founder of Nationwide Medication Savings Leader Prescription Hope Douglas Pierce Featured in Two Exclusive New Interviews

STUART, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / Douglas Pierce, the Founder, President and CEO of Prescription Hope, one of the largest patient assistance program administrators in the U.S., has been featured in two exclusive new interviews with Ideamensch and ThriveGlobal, respectively.

The interview with Ideamensch, a leading platform for entrepreneurs, makers and doers to bring their ideas, insights and experiences to life, is available on the official site.

The interview with Thrive Global, which helps the world's leading enterprises and their people build healthy habits through inspirational storytelling and actionable micro steps, is available here.

Throughout both wide-ranging interviews, Douglas Pierce discussed experiences from his professional background, such as that forging strong partnerships with local, regional and national organizations continues to be critical the success of his rapidly growing company, that he is very excited about the potential of telehealth and virtual healthcare, and where the idea of Prescription Hope came from.

"The idea for Prescription Hope came to be after I witnessed far too many people struggling to pay for prescription medicine," commented Douglas Pierce, whose company enrols eligible individuals into patient assistance programs for a flat fee of $50 a month, so they can get the medication they need at an affordable price. "These experiences cemented in me a serious need to fix this problem, and I did so by making prescription medications more affordable to the American people."

In addition, Douglas Pierce shared insights on a more personal level, such as the key habit that keeps him productive, powerful advice that he would give his younger self, the best $100 that he's spent recently, and the successful routine that he encourages all entrepreneurs and leaders to adopt.

With respect to productive habits, he wisely practices the art and science of "leaving work at work." As for advice to his younger self, he'd urge Douglas Pierce circa 1990s to follow his passion and find an occupation more in line with his values, which are deeply rooted in helping others and improving lives. Regarding the best $100 that he's spent in the last while, he highlighted a large donation to The Children's Impact Network, an acclaimed nonprofit organization that runs several mission projects around the world. And as for a successful routine that he subscribes to urges other entrepreneurs and leaders to adopt, not surprisingly to anyone who knows him, it is rooted in the two fundamental pillars of his life: faith and family.

"I do the same thing each and every morning," commented Douglas Pierce, whose company recently opened a new 30,000 square foot headquarters in Stuart, Florida where it is creating quality long-term jobs in the local community. "I pray, I go to the gym and then I come home and have a cup of coffee and prepare for the day. Having this daily routine grounds me, and gives me a chance to relax and check in with myself each and every day."

About Prescription Hope

Founded in 2006 by Douglas Pierce, Prescription Hope is a national prescription drug access program, designed to make medication affordable. In an effort to help streamline patient assistant programs, the professionals at Prescription Hope work diligently to provide top-quality care. The company operates nationwide and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

