Montag, 11.01.2021
Christina Lake Cannabis - Cannabis Highflyer und Übernahmeziel 2021!?
WKN: A2DWW4 ISIN: CA29570H2000 Ticker-Symbol: EKV1 
Berlin
11.01.21
08:08 Uhr
0,058 Euro
-0,022
-28,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
11.01.2021 | 21:32
Erin Ventures Inc.: Erin Ventures Grants Stock Options

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. [TSXV:EV] announces that it has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 2,135,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share (the "Options"). The Options will expire in five (5) years. The Options were granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to Erin's Stock Option Plan.

Further, 521,429 of these newly granted options replace recently expired unexercised options which were previously granted to the same individuals. Erin has a total of 2,895,000 options outstanding (inclusive of this new issuance), equaling approximately 2.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Erin. Erin's shareholder approved Rolling Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of options totaling up to 10% of the company's issued and outstanding shares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

About Erin Ventures Inc.

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Erin Ventures Inc.
Blake Fallis, General Manager
Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746
info@erinventures.com
www.erinventures.com

Erin's Public Quotations:

Canada
TSX Venture: EV
Europe
Berlin: EKV

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Erin Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623829/Erin-Ventures-Grants-Stock-Options

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
