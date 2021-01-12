Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - Lumotive, a leading developer of scalable, solid-state LiDAR systems, and market research company Yole Développement today announced the "LiDAR: One Size Does Not Fit All" webinar to be hosted and moderated by leading industry publication LiDAR News on January 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM, Eastern time.
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Click image above to view full announcement.
Contacts:
Lynda Kaye
250.266.5293
lynda@kayepr.com
Source: Lumotive
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71803
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de