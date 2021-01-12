



TOKYO, Jan 12, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has announced the development of "WISE VISION Endoscopy," an AI diagnosis-support medical device software for colonoscopies, which is being released in Japan today and is expected to soon be available in Europe. This software connects with existing endoscopy equipment as part of using AI to automatically mark potential lesions from images taken during endoscopic procedures.Colorectal cancer is the most common cancer in Japan(1), and the second most common in Europe(2). Colorectal cancer originates from precancerous lesions (colorectal neoplastic polyps) and it is possible to suppress the progression to cancer by detecting and removing lesions at the polyp stage during endoscopy procedures. However, polyps need to be found with the eye of an endoscopist, and are often difficult to detect because of their size and shape, causing approximately 24%(3) to be missed, thereby delaying detection.NEC has been working with the National Cancer Center Japan since 2016 to contribute to resolving this issue. NEC has now developed software that can automatically mark potential lesions based on the use of AI to learn from endoscopic images of more than 10,000 lesions, as well as learning from the observations of expert physicians(4). This software was developed by applying NEC's AI technologies, "NEC the WISE," and its face recognition technology, which is highly evaluated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology(5) in the United States.Software features include the following:1. Compatibility with the endoscopy systems of three leading companies and usability in any examination roomThis software can be connected to endoscopes from three leading endoscope manufacturers(6). By simply connecting an existing endoscope to a monitor and terminal equipped with the software, users can start using it immediately. Moreover, since it is compatible with various endoscopes and easy to prepare, systems can be transferred within different rooms and used efficiently wherever there is an examination.2. High visibility and flexible interfaceThe system marks the lesion candidates with a notification sound and marking. Notification sounds, volume, and marker colors can be customized at any time to the user's preference. The system can be operated intuitively with a high-visibility user interface, allowing users to smoothly proceed with examinations.Going forward, as a company that creates social value, NEC aims to promote a healthy, and sustainable society, where individuals can thrive from the utilization of advanced IT technologies.(1) According to statistics from the National Cancer Research Center Japan (Japanese text only) https://ganjoho.jp/reg_stat/statistics/stat/summary.html(2) According to United European Gastroenterology https://ueg.eu/p/78#(3) Rex DK, Cutler CS, Lemmel GT, et al. Colonoscopic miss rates of adenomas determined by back-to-back colonoscopies. Gastroenterology. 1997;112(1):24-28(4) Yamada M, Saito Y, Imaoka H,et al. Development of a real-time endoscopic image diagnosis support system using deep learning technology in colonoscopy. Sci Rep. 2019;9:14465(5) NEC Face Recognition Technology Ranks First in NIST Accuracy Testinghttps://www.nec.com/en/press/201910/global_20191003_01.html(6) Connectivity and operations have been confirmed with the following endoscopes- Olympus EVIS LUCERA ELITE Video System Center CV-290- FUJIFILM ELUXEO video processor VP-7000- PENTAX Medical OPTIVISTA EPK-i7010 video processorProduct name: WISE VISION EndoscopyAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.