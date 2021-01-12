Oxytocin Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ Around US$ 165 Mn by 2030 end: Future Market Insights

Market players are focusing on presenting anesthetic oxytocin solutions to decrease labor induced snags for C-section operations.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / The global oxytocin market is slated to record a CAGR of 8.4% over the projected period, 2020-2030. The market growth is majorly underpinned by growing prevalence of pregnancy problems amid women across numerous regions. Furthermore increasing focus on averting PPH incidences will be driving demand for oxytocin.

"Initiatives by government to promote children and women's health are supporting global efforts to enhance maternity care all over healthcare settings, thus opening notable growth prospects for the market," comments the FMI analyst.

Oxytocin Market - Important Highlights

MEA region will generate huge growth prospects due to unceasing efforts by government authorities to found an equitable healthcare system as well as provide improved treatment to women.

Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) is likely to remain lucrative all over the assessment period.

Hospital pharmacies will remain key beneficiary among other distribution channel as the segment is key point of contact for availing prescribed oxytocin regulating drugs.

Oxytocin Market - Drivers

Rising emphasis on antenatal care is generating growth prospects in the global market

Increasing complications in pregnancy due to high fatality rates, has boosted demand for synthetic oxytocin production across the globe.

Rising focus on postpartum hemorrhage treatment is encouraging market expansion over the forecast period.

Oxytocin Market - Restraints

Stringent curbs and regulations to limit its usage might act as a deterrent to the growth trajectory of oxytocin market.

High cost associated with the usage can hinder the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Oxytocin Market

Initially, a blip was experienced by healthcare providers with regard to oxytocin treatment as the industry reoriented its priorities to care for COVID infected patients. However, governments have realized the importance of maternal care and are thus directing healthcare providers to equally accommodate their resources. Moreover, experts are also considering oxytocin as a treatment option for the coronavirus.

Competitive Landscape

The oxytocin market is extremely fragmented, due to the existence of several regional and international players who are engaged in several expansion strategies, incorporating licensing agreements, product launches, collaborations, acquisitions and partnerships. Leading market players operating in the global market include Pfizer Inc., Ferring B.V., Novartis AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Fresenius Kabi LLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Endo International Plc. (Par Sterile Products, LLC), Wockhardt Ltd., Mylan N.V., Yuhan Corporation and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the oxytocin market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of indication (antepartum and postpartum) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores and online pharmacies) , across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Strategic Promotional Strategies

4.3. Regulatory Scenario

4.4. Disease Epidemiology

5. Global Oxytocin Market - Pricing Analysis

5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Indication

5.2. Pricing Break-up

5.2.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing

5.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing

5.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

6. Global Oxytocin Market Demand (in Volume) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

6.1. Historical Market Volume (Units Mn) Analysis, 2015-2019

6.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units Mn) Projections, 2020-2030

6.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6.2.2. Absolute Unit Opportunity Analysis

