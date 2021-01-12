Engie EPS will present the 2023 Technology Roadmap with a full-digital event

Engie EPS (Paris:EPS) (EPS: FP), announces the date of its "Technology Revolution Day", in which the 2023 Technology Roadmap will be presented. The event will be held on Thursday 18 February in a full-digital format and will be streamed on the website www.engie-eps.com.

After completing the 2020 Technology Roadmap which allowed the company to award tenders in the energy storage sector for over 100 million and develop iconic technologies for electric mobility, such as easyWallbox and the largest Vehicle- to-Grid project in the world -, Engie EPS will reveal its future technological positioning, as a result of the newly filed patent innovations.

"Over the past three years we have developed a unique technological platform, with renewable energy storage systems that proved their competitiveness on a global scale and, in partnership with FCA, with innovative solutions to accelerate the spread of electric mobility. The 2023 Technology Roadmap will mark a new chapter of this evolution, the final meeting point between energy storage and e-mobility, in order to revolutionize the energy transition paradigm", explained Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO and General Manager of Engie EPS.

Engie EPS has chosen to disclose the date of the Technology Revolution Day with a video (https://vimeo.com/engieeps/techday2021) set in the Vigezzo Valley in Italy focused on the values ??which inspired the new 2023 Technological Roadmap: Excellence, Speed ??and Environmental Sustainability.

The video features Roberto Di Stefano, Head of eMobility FCA, Cesare Toniutti, former Olympic Alpine Ski Team Coach, and Gabriel Di Pietro, young talent of the European rally.

Engie EPS is the technology and industrial player within the ENGIE group, developing technologies to revolutionize the paradigm in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (EPS.PA), Engie EPS forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris, with research, development and production located in Italy.

