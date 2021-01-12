KULR Technology Group, Inc.: KULR to Present at the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:05 AM EST

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, today announced that it will be presenting at the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo taking place on January 26-28, 2021. KULR CEO and co-founder Michael Mo will deliver an overview of the Company and an update on recent strategic developments to a live, virtual audience.

Presentation Date: Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Presentation Time: 10:05 AM EST / 7:05 AM PST

To listen to the live webcast, investors will need to register for the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo here. Once registered, investors can access the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Event platform beginning the morning of January 26th, 2021.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions, and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for consumers. For more information, please visit www.KULRtechnology.com.

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow has been providing self-directed investors and traders with market analysis, investing tools, extensive educations, trading strategies, and portfolio advice from financial experts for nearly 40 years. Given the current climate and COVID-19 impact, MoneyShow has now also gone virtual in its efforts to maintain its outreach to investors. Investors can sign-up for free to join the 100,000+ other members ready to hear in-depth analysis and specific strategies for stocks, bonds, ETFs, commodities, options, futures, forex, and more. For more information about MoneyShow, please visit www.moneyshow.com/online-events.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

