Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 655 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 12.1.2021: Sensationeller Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2021 | 16:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Hires Chief Operating Officer

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, the leading provider of automated, non-destructive, rapid microbial detection, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Wilson as Chief Operating Officer reporting directly to the company's CEO, Robert Spignesi.

In this newly created role, John will be responsible for quality, supply chain and manufacturing operations. He brings over 20 years of progressive operations experience to RMB from Medtronic and Becton Dickinson. He joins us from Becton Dickinson where he was the Vice President Operations, Biosciences Division.? John has held multiple leadership positions in quality, operational excellence, global operations, product development and direct day-to-day plant management activities.? "I am excited to welcome John to our executive leadership team," said Mr. Spignesi. "He brings extensive experience in operations strategy, driving manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies and developing new methodologies to connect quality and product development with a focus on the customer. John will be essential in helping us expand our operational capabilities globally and deliver our Growth Direct systems and consumables to leading BioPharma companies around the world."

"I am extremely pleased to be joining Rapid Micro Biosystems at such a critical time in the Company's growth trajectory. I am very impressed with our offering and the opportunity we have in front of us, to make a tremendous impact in this very important space. I look forward to helping to grow the Company's execution capabilities to allow us to continue to deliver on this promise," said Mr. Wilson. "I am excited to work with the leadership team and the employees to build scalable processes to support our rapid global growth and to actively and broadly engage our employees in bringing these important capabilities to our customers."

John has served his country in the United States Army.? He holds an BSBM from University of Phoenix and an MBA from University of San Francisco.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems. Follow RMB at @rapidmicrobioor LinkedIn.

Contact(s)

Courtney Makolandra
Rapid Micro Biosystems
CMakolandra@rapidmicrobio.com
978.349.3200


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.