Sofinnova Partners: Moon Surgical (Formerly Mastor) Announces Appointment of Experienced Core Team to Accelerate Development

PARIS, FR & SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Moon Surgical, formerly MastOR, is delighted to announce the addition of three seasoned MedTech executives to the leadership team: Jeffery Alvarez as Chief Operating Officer, David Noonan as Chief Technology Officer, and Nicolas Linard as Head of Software. All three are experts in surgical robotics and computer vision and were instrumental in the development, launch, and acquisition of highly successful companies in the medical device field.

Jeffery Alvarez is a brilliant problem solver. He was the first employee at MedTech unicorn Auris Health ("Auris"), where he led the development and first clinical use of two surgical robotic platforms. An accomplished engineering leader, David Noonan, Ph.D., directed the systems, algorithms, and robotics efforts at Auris for over five years. Nicolas Linard is a creative software architect with extensive experience in medical devices, robotics, and computer vision.

The three will join Anne Osdoit, Moon Surgical's Chief Executive Officer, and the Sofinnova MD Start III team to bolster their ambitions to reinvent laparoscopy procedures in the operating room.

"I am both thrilled and humbled to that we have been able to attract such experienced and successful leaders, which is a testament to our vision for Moon Surgical," Ms. Osdoit noted. "With this phenomenal team, what we are building will be transformative to healthcare."

Moon Surgical aims to augment the surgeons with leaps forward in computer vision, haptics, and robotics, all uniquely configured in its proprietary platform. The development of this platform will be accelerated with the arrival of the team's newest members, who will be working out of the company's offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Paris, France.

Additionally, Moon Surgical has benefitted from the guidance of industry veterans Dan Wallace and David Schummers, who have served as senior advisors since early 2020. As serial medical technology inventors, executives, and entrepreneurs with vast experience in surgical robotics and instrumentation, they contribute to the strategic and technical growth of the company.

About Moon Surgical

Moon Surgical, based in Paris, France, and San Carlos, California, is a pre-clinical stage medical device company established by Sofinnova MD Start III in 2020. It is focused on the development of a new platform dedicated to surgical assistance. www.moonsurgical.com

CONTACT:

Anne Osdoit

CEO, Moon Surgical

aosdoit@moonsurgical.com

+33 (0) 6 60 42 28 31

Media Inquiries

North America

RooneyPartners LLC

Kate Barrette

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 0561

France

StrategiesImage

Anne Rein

anne.rein@strategiesimage.com

+33 (0) 6 03 35 92 05

SOURCE: Sofinnova Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623958/Moon-Surgical-Formerly-Mastor-Announces-Appointment-of-Experienced-Core-Team-to-Accelerate-Development