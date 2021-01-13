

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Spectris PLC (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported that its like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter decreased 7%, reflecting a stronger trading performance ahead of management's expectations, notably in December.



For the full year 2020, the Group expects sales to be 1.34 billion pounds, a decline of 11% in like for like sales. The Group anticipates full year 2020 adjusted operating profit to be around the top end of the consensus range of 150-171 million pounds.



Spectris will announce its full year results on 25 February 2021.



