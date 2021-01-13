By integrating with SAP Commerce Cloud, brands can now harness the power of Digital River's back-end commerce capabilities with one, simple integration

Digital River, an experienced global ecommerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, today announced that its Payments, Fraud, Tax Compliance Management solution is now available on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Digital River's solution integrates with SAP Commerce Cloud, offering B2C and B2B brands the ability to grow globally at scale, knowing Digital River is handling the complexities of global commerce combined with the flexibility to meet shoppers' demands for a streamlined, localized experience.

"We are thrilled that businesses that use SAP technologies now have access to a plug-and-play option to handle their back-end commerce needs with just one solution, now on SAP App Center," said Digital River CEO Adam Coyle. "Ecommerce has never been more important. Whether brands are standing up an online store for the first time, or expanding globally, there is immense value in finding a partner that has the expertise to navigate the complexity of ecommerce, so brands can focus on giving their customers the best possible experience."

The Payments, Fraud, Tax Compliance Management solution by Digital River is now available on SAP App Center. With this solution, brands will be able to enhance their customers' checkout experience with:

Easy-to-integrate global payments

Merchant of record services

Local regulatory compliance, taxes, fraud mitigation and more

Brands can grow at scale, while Digital River expertly handles back-end functions that can be costly for merchants to implement on their own.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,600 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made on SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

Digital River is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it has access to tools, training, resources and benefits that partners need to deliver the solutions and services customers demand. The SAP PartnerEdge program supports partners to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Digital River

With over 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global commerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buyer experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfilment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on your behalf. Brands benefit from our unique business model, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit digitalriver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

