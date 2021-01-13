How Huge is the Opportunity in Industrial Sector Propelling Demand for Disinfection Equipment Market: Future Market Insights' New Report Analyses

Market players are focusing on emerging technologies such as UV oxidation, UV, and others to strengthen their product portfolios.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / According to the recent report published by FMI the global disinfection equipment market will record a notable growth pace amid the assessment period, 2020-2030. The market is chiefly driven by increase in awareness pertaining to the vitalness of sustaining proper sanitation and hygiene. Furthermore, besides disinfection allude to health concerns, the equipment has varied applications, scoping from car washing to landscape irrigation supporting growth of the market.

"Innovations have a vital role to play is assisting sales expansion of disinfection equipment. With a rising number of market players restructuring their product portfolios so that their products does not loose significance amid dynamic environments, the market is likely to attain immense impetus in the forthcoming years," states the FMI analyst.

Disinfection Equipment Market - Important Highlights

North America, spearheaded by the US accounts for the majority of the market shares due to favorable initiatives and presence of prominent companies in the region.

While widespread presence of disinfection sprayers will continue post COVID-19, the UV disinfection will be accounting for majority of market share.

Commercial sector will remain lucrative in the global market, however, industrial category will hold over 50% of the global market by 2030 end.

Online retailers will attain highest sales of disinfection equipment in the upcoming years.

Disinfection Equipment Market - Drivers

With disinfection touted as a significant aspect in fighting against viruses, sales of both disinfection equipment and disinfectants surged amid the crisis.

Adoption of new innovative technology and measures such as green cleaning and marketing latest equipment over social media channels propelling growth of the market.

Reports published by organisations such as WHO and NCBI for usage in healthcare settings for crisis-associated infections had bolstered sales expansion of disinfection equipment.

Disinfection Equipment Market - Restraints

Low cost of conventional disinfectants as compared to disinfection equipment will may hamper the growth of the market.

Strict regulatory guidelines may impact the growth of the market to an extent.

COVID-19 Impact on Disinfection Equipment Market

The disinfection equipment market has been positively impacted by the onset of COVID-19 outbreak. With the demand for disinfection equipment not likely to loosen up even as the ongoing outbreak passes, their sales are anticipated to soar in the upcoming years. The crisis further led to several innovations such as ergonomic buckets, backpack vacuums, and lightweight mops. Recently, the COVID-19 outbreak prompted presentation of refrigerator-like disinfection equipment which utilizes electrostatic discharge and ultraviolet light to ascertain that protective gears have no contaminants remaining.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are focus on innovation and launches to attain a competitive edge over other players. There is huge focus on UV disinfection, for example, Borosil come into the disinfectant field by launching a UV disinfection unit, called Suraksha which utilizes in-built ultraviolet C-light to remove germs.

Some of the prominent players identified in the market include Trojan Technologies, Getinge AB, Belimed AG, Xylem, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc, Shinva Medical Instrument, Sotera Health, Matachana, STERIS Corporation, Heraeus, 3M Healthcare, Cardinal Health Inc. and BD.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product innovation & Diversification

4.3. Marketing and Brand management

4.4. Supply Chain Management

5. Impact of Covid-19 on The Market

5.1. Covid-19 The Situation Now

5.2. The Effects of National Lockdown in Various Countries

5.3. Scenarios For The Economic Impact of The Covid-19 Crisis

5.4. Industries Affected By Coronavirus Outbreak Worldwide

5.5. Projected Recovery for Hardest Hit Sectors

5.6. Coronavirus Impact on The World of Work

5.7. Impact of Covid-19 on Manufacturing Industry

5.8. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, 2020

5.9. Impact of Covid-19 on Supply Chain Worldwide

5.10. Planning & Managing During Covid-19 Pandemic

5.11. Upcoming Pointers Business Leaders Should Focus On

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the disinfection equipment market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of equipment type (disinfection sprayers, electrostatic sprayers and UV disinfection), distribution channel (wholesalers/ distributors, online retailers, independent small stores and other sales channels), end use (household, commercial and industrial) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

