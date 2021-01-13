The Uplift Education 360 Purpose, Passion and Plan Take Center Stage During Career Week

Students who have identified a career path for themselves feel twice as prepared for their futures as those who are unsure of their path

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Uplift is proudly hosting its first annual career week from January 19-29, 2021. This event, coordinated by the Uplift Career Services Team, will allow middle school and high school scholars to listen to speakers and presentations and learn about various career options. The event will also feature workshops and activities to help scholars discover their passions and interests.

Uplift Education was built on a promise that 100% of our graduates get accepted to college. Beyond that, we are committed to doing whatever it takes to help our alumni matriculate, persist, and graduate from college, if that is the path they choose. This has been our promise from the start. We have always wanted our scholars to have the freedom, choices, and security, that we know a college degree can uniquely provide.

We also know that career choices go hand in hand with college success. We know that a student is more likely to earn a college degree if they are working toward a career inspired by passion and interest. The majority of college students feel unprepared for a professional career, with students who have identified a career path for themselves feeling twice as prepared for their futures as those who are unsure of their path, according to an analysis of a McGraw Hill Education study by Campus Technology. Source. Even if college is not the immediate choice after high school, we want to encourage other pathways that will enable an Uplift alumni to pursue a career that will enhance their desired skillset while earning a viable wage.

Exposing scholars to a wide variety of career options in middle and high school is a key factor in our Road To College & Career program. That is why we are excited to announce a new addition to our career exposure initiatives: our very first Career Week.

During this time, scholars will have the opportunity to explore career trends and pathways to help them make informed career and educational connections. The goal is to create meaningful opportunities for our scholars to explore career options and understand how to achieve their long-term personal goals. We help them discover their strengths and passions and how those might translate into a college major and future career.

Young people can be very ambitious and motivated and are capable of great achievements very early on. Sometimes for many of our scholars, our assurances are not enough. They want to know the connection between their academic work and their potential lifelong career work. It is their human instinct to pursue achievement in this way that has them wondering, "What exactly IS a promising, fulfilling future? What is it that grownups do all day in their various professions, and which road was made for me? Where will I make my mark? How will school help me, and why should I commit to it to achieve my lifelong goals?" These questions connect our scholars' experiences in school to their future, which enhances academic motivation and provides meaning to and purpose for the work they are doing now.

Increasing college opportunity is not just an economic imperative but a reflection of our values. We need to reach, inspire, and empower every scholar, regardless of skin color or socio-economic situation, to ensure that opportunities to excel and advance exist for individuals of all backgrounds.

Because of this work, Uplift scholars, 88% of whom are African American or Latino, are already earning college degrees at a rate of 4X the national average for their peers. 78% of our students are the first in their families to attend college, so earning a bachelor's degree means blazing a trail and affecting generational change for their families. These are remarkable accomplishments! We know that a child's circumstance does not have to determine their destiny. With the right resources and support, Uplift scholars can and do finish college, earning themselves access to greater career choices and opportunities.

If we want more of our scholars to stay committed to pursuing a promising future, we need to give them the tools to experience tomorrow today.

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 46 college-preparatory public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information, Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

