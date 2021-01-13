Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.01.2021
Die Halo Labs Aktie explodiert nach explosiven Zahlen!
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $8.4 Million Follow-On Offering for Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $8.4 Million Follow-On Offering for Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

About Medigus

Medigus and its subsidiaries are focused on medical-related devices and products and on internet and other online-related technologies. Medical related activities include miniaturized imaging equipment through Scoutcam Inc. (formerly known as Intellisense Solutions Inc.), innovative surgical devices with direct visualization capabilities for the treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) using Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, or MUSE, and biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and prevent intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities through a stake and licensing arrangement with Polyrizon Ltd. Internet-related activities include ad-tech operations through a stake in Gix Internet Ltd., f/k/a Algomizer Ltd., or Gix, and its subsidiary, Linkury Ltd. Medigus also entered into agreements to acquire stakes in Eventer Technologies Ltd., an online event management and ticketing platform and SmartRepairPro, an e-commerce technology company.

About Aegis Capital Corp.

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email InvestmentBanking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010

www.aegiscapcorp.com

This communication has been prepared by Aegis Capital Corporation for distribution to Aegis Capital Corporation's clientele. This communication is not intended for public dissemination and the recipient is prohibited from sharing this information. This communication has been prepared for institutional - accounts, as defined within FINRA Rule 4512(c), who (1) are capable of evaluating investment risks independently, both in general and with regard to all transactions and investment strategies involving a security or securities; and (2) will exercise independent judgment in evaluating the recommendations of any broker - dealer or its associated persons. This communication is not a product of Aegis Capital Corporation Research Department. Aegis Capital Corporation., Member FINRA, SIPC

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/624153/Aegis-Capital-Corp-acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-84-Million-Follow-On-Offering-for-Medigus-NASDAQ-MDGS

