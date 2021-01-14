NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (TOKYO:4114) (https://www.shokubai.co.jp/en/) has decided to begin facility design of new electrolytes "IONELTM Lithium bis(fluorosulfonyl) imide [LiFSI]" for lithium-ion batteries by setting up the "IONEL Construction Team" on October 1, 2020 in order to construct new manufacturing facilities (annual production capacity: 2,000 tons; location: Ichikawa, Chiba) using its own process. The decision is made because current production capacity, the annual production capacity of 300 ton, is insufficient for the increasing demand. Commercial production by the new facility will start from spring 2023.

IONELhas an excellent effect in improving the life, the charge/discharge rate performance, and the durability at low/high temperatures for the batteries. With this excellent effect, Our Producthas been enjoying high reputation in the industries.

To meet our customers' demand, in addition to efforts to improve the performance of Our Product, we have been making efforts to protect Our Product by means of applying for and securing a number of patents, including 44 patents listed below.

We respectfully request all persons who look at this notice to pay utmost attention not to infringe our patents in purchasing, selling or using products which make use of our patents of other companies that are unrelated to NIPPON SHOKUBAI.

We are dedicated to continue to make efforts for further improvement and development of Our Product with better technologies. We would sincerely appreciate your continued patronage for Our Product.

Patent No. EP 2 257 495 B1 SULFONYLlMIDE SALT AND METHOD FOR PRODUCING THE SAME currently in force in CH, FR. EP 2 578 533 B1 ALKALI METAL SALT OF FLUOROSULFONYL IMIDE, AND PRODUCTION METHOD THEREFOR currently in force in CZ, DE, FR, HU, PL, SE



