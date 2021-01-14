Lucintel: The Glass Fiber Market Is Expected to Reach $10.4 Billion By 2026

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global glass fiber market is promising with opportunities in the transportation, construction, pipe and tank, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and wind energy industry. The global glass fiber market is declined in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $10.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2021 to 2026. The major driver for this market is rise in demand for products made of glass composites; these include bathtubs, pipes, tanks, printed circuit boards, wind blades, and automotive parts.

Browse 101 market data tables and 148 figures spread through 240 pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Glass Fiber Market"

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/glass-fiber-market.aspx and click " download brochure " tab from the menu.

In this market, different types of glass fiber such as E/ECR glass fiber, S glass fiber, C glass fiber and others are used as fiber type. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that E (ECR) glass will remain the largest fiber type by value and volume over the forecast period.

Within the global glass fiber market, transportation will remain the largest market by value and volume over the forecast period due to government regulations, such as CAFE Standards in the US and carbon emission targets in Europe, are putting pressure on OEMs to incorporate lightweight materials to curb the overall vehicle weight.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments. Growing economy, growth in population, and urbanization are the major forces that drive the construction segment, especially in China and India.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the glass fiber industry, include cost optimization and performance enhancement of glass fibers. Owens Corning, Jushi, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC), Johns Manville, Nittobo, Goa Glass Fiber Ltd, Taiwan Glass Group, and Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd. And others are among the major glass fiber manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global glass fiber market by application type, fiber type, product type, manufacturing process, region, and country and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Glass Fiber Market 2021-2026: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global glass fiber market by application type, fiber type, product type, manufacturing process, region, and country as follows:

By Application Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026):

Transportation

Marine

Wind energy

Aerospace

Pipe and Tank

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Fiber Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026):

E/ECR Glass fiber

S Glass fiber

C Glass Fiber

Others

By Product Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis in 2020):

Single end roving

Multi end roving

Woven roving

Fabrics

CSM

CFM

DUCS

CS

Others

By Manufacturing Process (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026):

Hand lay up

Spray up

Resin infusion

Pultrusion

Injection molding

Compression molding

Prepreg lay up

Others

By Region (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026):

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

By Country (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2015- 2026):

USA

Canada

Mexico

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

Brazil

This 240-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

High Performance Glass Fiber Market Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/high-performance-glass-fiber-market.aspx

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-market.aspx

Global FRP Pipes Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/fc/frp-pipe-market-2020.aspx

Middle East Glass Fiber Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/middle-east-glass-fiber-market-2016-2021.aspx

Emerging Carbon Fiber Applications:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/carbon-fiber-applications-2016.aspx

FRP Pole Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/frp-pole-market.aspx

Growth Opportunities for Composites in the Global Mass Transportation and Off Road Equipment Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composites-in-mass-transportation-and-off-road.aspx

Growth Opportunities in the European Glass Fiber Market:

For more details click here: https://www.lucintel.com/european-glass-fiber-market.aspx

Opportunities for the FRP Tank in the Water and Wastewater Market in the:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/United-States/opportunities-for-the-frp-tank-in-the-water-and-wastewater.aspx

Composites in the Passenger Rail Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here: https://www.lucintel.com/passenger-rail-composites-market.aspx

SOURCE: Lucintel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624292/The-Glass-Fiber-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-104-Billion-By-2026