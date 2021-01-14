Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Initiates 50,000m Resource Drill Out Program at the Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce it has commenced the first stage of its resource delineation drill program at its 100% owned Bralorne Gold Project.

Key Points:

Program targets conversion to inferred category of veins validated during 2020 drill program

Stage one (50,000m) focuses on veins located within 700m from surface

Four drill rigs will be active during winter months increasing to eight rigs after Spring freshet

All drilling to be conducted from surface drill pads

Talisker is fully funded to complete program

Stage 1 will consist of 50,000 metres of drilling and will target veins validated during the 2020 season (Table 1 below) from depths from 50m below surface to 700m below surface. Due to the shallow depth of the target areas, all holes will be drilled from surface locations. A total of four drill rigs are currently active at Bralorne and this number will be increased to eight in the Spring of 2021 following freshet and the planned upgrade of accommodation and logging infrastructure. Talisker is fully funded to execute the program.

"To be drilling out our maiden resource within two years of forming the Company is a significant achievement for Talisker and clearly demonstrates the quality and potential of the Bralorne asset," commented Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker. who added, "In addition to the now active resource drill program, Talisker is also evaluating multiple high-grade satellite targets along strike of the prolific 30-kilometre Cadwallader Break, in-line with our aggressive plans to develop Bralorne as a mineral district."

2021 Phase 1 Resource Drilling Plan at Bralorne Zone Vein Historic Mine Area Average width (m) Strike Length (m) Plunge Length (m) Average grade (g/t) No of Historic Samples 2020 Drillhole Inter-sections * < 300 m Depth Charlotte Bralorne 6.0 690 700 2.1 39 12 Empire Bralorne 2.0 400 700 3.1 15 8 TOTAL / AVERAGE 4 545 700 2.6 54 20 300 - 700 m Depth 55 Bralorne 1.0 64 212 9.2 1164 11 53 Bralorne 1.4 53 111 16.9 913 5 51 Bralorne 1.0 62 206 8.1 1020 3 52 Bralorne 1.0 78 260 10.2 314 73 Bralorne 0.9 56 193 9.1 493 3 77 Bralorne 0.8 36 221 10 254 North King 0.8 60 201 9.2 174 King King 0.8 81 184 6.7 202 Shaft King 0.8 28 289 16.6 45 Peter King 2.1 46 203 4.8 76 75 Bralorne 0.8 45 84 16.6 29 2 King 0.9 52 206 4.2 51 TOTAL / AVERAGE 1 55 197 11 4735 22 OVERALL TOTAL / AVERAGE 3 300 448 7 4789 42 * Average potential grade based on historic samples and Talisker drilling



About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 278,364 hectares over 256 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

