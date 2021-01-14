HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) ("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce its entrance into the European market through an exclusive distribution agreement with a European distributor with an extensive retail store network. With full acknowledgement of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the expansion includes fully European Union compliant labeling, packaging and distribution for select HempFusion CBD Probulin Probiotics products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005361/en/

HempFusion CBD 20mg (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We are incredibly excited to launch sales into Europe, starting with Ireland, through an exclusive distribution agreement with a consumer goods distributor whose deep and established relationships include nearly every major European retail chain," commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of HempFusion. "This launch establishes HempFusion's European presence and represents the initial phase of the Company's broader European expansion plans," continued Mitchell.

This exclusive European distributor (who will remain unnamed at this time for competitive purposes) has established significant relationships providing HempFusion and Probulin access to the majority of retailers across Ireland, including Natural Retail, Pharmacy Retail, Food Drug Mass, Natural and eCommerce channels. Potential distribution points may include Boots, Lloyds, Nourish, the Health Store Group, and other natural retailers representing more than 1,000 stores across Ireland.

The initial distribution of HempFusion and Probulin products will include the launch of 6 SKUs consisting of four Probulin and two HempFusion SKUs, with more products expected to launch in the first half of 2021.

Probulin SKUs launching in Ireland are:

Women's Health Probiotic

Probulin Daily Care Probiotic

Colon Support

Total Care Probiotic

HempFusion SKUs launching in Ireland are:

10MG USDA Organic Tincture

20MG USDA Organic Tincture

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retailers across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

Follow HempFusion on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and Probulin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to HempFusion's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's broader European expansion plans, potential retail distribution points, the distribution of additional HempFusion and Probulin products and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond HempFusion's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated December 17, 2020 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. HempFusion undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for HempFusion to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005361/en/

Contacts:

Jason Mitchell, N.D.

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: ir@hempfusion.com

Phone: 416-803-5638