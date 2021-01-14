Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International, Inc. Acquires Z2O the Uber "App" of On-Demand Cleaning & Disinfecting Services

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), today announced the acquisition of Z2O; a dynamic new Uber Type proprietary "App" for on-demand 24/7 cleaning and disinfecting services, using smart device technology for immediate service responses nationwide and ultimately worldwide, scheduled to launch March 1st, 2021.

About Z2O

During these challenging times, there is a vital need to protect businesses and homes from harmful bacteria, viruses, and everything in between. Z2O is a new, app based, on-demand network, delivering an effortless way to schedule cleaning and disinfecting services using smart devices, at the same time providing existing companies and starts ups new opportunities to create jobs and operate and expand business services. This is the Uber of cleaning and disinfecting, offering the opportunity for the local workforce to have the ability to generate income for essential services that will help their local community as well as expand job opportunities for their employees and staff.

Available 24/7, Z2O provides a fast, efficient way to schedule one-time or recurring services at home or at work - all with a single click.

Services include home and real estate, businesses and restaurants, schools and childcare, fitness centers and gyms, hotels, senior care facilities, airports, and public service areas, and much more.

Users of the Z2O on-demand app have the ability to request services with confidence knowing that Z2O uses a scrupulous background check process to ensure the utilization of safe and reliable professionals to administer services.

Z2O plans to launch a pilot program in Austin, Texas on March 1, 2021 and will expand to other major US cities shortly thereafter.

Visit the Z2O website at www.z2o.com for more information including app download, how to schedule services, and how to become a vendor starting March 1st, 2021.

The Z2O App downloads will be available for both consumers and service providers starting March 1, 2021.

Optec International CEO, Roger Pawson, stated "We are very excited to have completed this acquisition, which has been in negotiations since August 2020. Optec is ready to fully launch the Z2O program commencing March 1st which is expected to rapidly expand across the country as the need for these services increase at a phenomenal rate as the pandemic reaches record levels. We believe the demand for these services using the Z2O app technology will surpass our projected expectations adding new highs to the company's revenues and profitability".

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Z2O is a subsidiary of " iManage, Inc", now majority owned by OPTEC International Inc., a publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol OPTI.

For additional Information, please email: IR@z2o.com For OPTEC International, Inc. investor relations at: www.optecintl.com/investor

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC International, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / Andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624280/OPTEC-International-Inc-Acquires-Z2O-the-Uber-App-of-On-Demand-Cleaning-Disinfecting-Services