Lucintel Anticipates that Asia Pacific will be the Fastest Growing Region in the Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the automotive adaptive front lighting market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle markets. The adaptive front lighting market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 52% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are rising awareness of energy-efficient lighting systems, favorable government policies, increasing installation of led lights in cars, and customers' inclination towards comfort and safety features.

Different types of front lighting functions are used in the vehicle, such as auto-on/off, high beam assist, cornering lights, headlight leveling, and bending lights. Auto-On/OFF is the largest segment of the automotive adaptive front lighting market.

Xenon, LED, Laser, and OLED are the major technology segments of the automotive adaptive front lighting market.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production, and growing vehicle safety concern among customers.

HELLA, Magneti Marelli, Koito Manufacturing, Valeo, Stanley Electric, Neolite ZKW, Continental, De Amertek, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric, Hyundai Mobis, Robert Bosch, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, and Texas Instruments are among the major manufacturers of automotive adaptive front lighting.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the automotive adaptive front lighting market by technology, function, end use, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis". This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the automotive adaptive front lighting market by technology, function, end use, and region as follows:

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]

Xenon

LED

Laser

OLED

By Function [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]

Auto On-Off

Bending/Curve Lights

Cornering Lights

High beam assist

Headlight leveling

By End Use [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]

Passenger Car Small cars Compact cars Mid-Sized cars Luxury cars SUVs & Crossovers



Light Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicles

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Russia France United Kingdom Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia

The Rest of the World Brazil Turkey



