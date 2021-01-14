The "Cheese Market in Europe (23 Countries): COVID-19 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has gathered hard food and drink market data for over 30 years. The publisher has developed a pioneering new approach to assessing food and drink markets in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as follows.

Market Forecasts and the COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2020, 2021 and 2022 market forecasts include estimates for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been achieved by applying factors to account for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on:

Retail Markets

Foodservice Markets

Individual Countries

Underlying natural market growth

A built-in return to normal over several years.

A complete quantitative, hard data demand and supply analysis of final human consumption in the country and product markets covered. All product markets are carefully defined so as to be comparable across all countries.

72 markets, 575 companies and 1011 company markets shares and brands are assessed by country, company and product for your business planning, marketing campaigns and merger acquisition projects. Own label, branded, unbranded and artisanal shares are also provided.

Based on the publisher's international food and drink markets database, now in its 31st year, the report includes (see detailed Table of Contents for more):

Separate Foodservice and Retail Market data are given by volume and value, and by product and country, hence providing complete coverage of the final human consumption

Up to the Top-10 holding companies by market share by product, country and region

A complete alphabetic listing of all holding companies together with their key subsidiaries, market shares, and brands by product and country.

Own label, branded, unbranded and artisanal market shares

A unique strategic vision of the 23-country European market is presented, in particular identifying the numerous companies present together with their market shares and major brands by country and product. Standard data tables for each product provide a 23-country panorama of companies' strengths (market shares by country and for the region) and presence (number of country and product markets in which present).

Why You Should Buy This Report

This report entails a fully up-to-date mapping of the market providing valuable support to strategic marketing decisions, in particular regarding:

Strategic Planning

Marketing Sales

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Opportunities Risks

Companies Strengths Weaknesses

For Each and Every Product Covered in Each Country

Retail, Foodservice and Total Historical and Forecast Demand by volume and by value for 2014, 2018 and 2019 as well as forecasts for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Historical Trend % growth by volume and value for 2014 2019

Forecast Growth % growth by volume and value for 2020 2022

Supply structure in each product and in each country in 2020: producer shares, own label share, branded share, unbranded share and artisanal share (own made for own sale, e.g. independent bakers).

Major brands listed by country, product, holding or independent companies and subsidiaries.

Company Profiles All holding companies identified are listed alphabetically with their key subsidiaries by country, detailing the product markets in which the latest market shares have been identified. The overall share in the market covered is provided. The estimated percent contribution of each product to final (retail foodservice) sales is also provided.

Key Topics Covered:

Products covered and definition of each product: Cheese

Fresh cheese (8.6) Fresh cheese, plain or flavoured, e.g. Philadelphia, Quark and Boursin type, cottage cheese, mozzarella, ricotta, excluding petits suisses type which are under Chilled desserts.

Natural cheese (8.7) Hard (Cheddar, Edam, Gruyere), soft (Brie, Camembert) and blue types (Roquefort, Stilton). Generally chilled shelf life of up to 60 days. In CEE, includes melted cheese with shelf life of 60-80 days and most spreads, excepting Philadelphia.

Processed cheese (8.8) Processed cheese: processed cheese, including wedges, squares and slices. Long-shelf-life cheese, of around 150-250 days.

Countries covered: Europe Austria, Belgium/Luxemburg, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland/Eire, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

For each of the products covered (listed above) and in each of the countries covered (listed above), as well as for the aggregate data for the entire market covered, the following information is provided:

Tracking of Major Suppliers, Demand and Distribution Channels

Products Mentioned

Fresh Cheese

Natural Cheese

Processed Cheese

