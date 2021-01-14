The "Consumer Electronics Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The database Consumer Electronics Retailers in Europe discloses the rankings of electronics retailers for many countries as well as the profiles of more than 1,000 retailers/chains.

This database contains all key information about international and national retail chains, including data on turnover and numbers of Electronics chains, hypermarkets, discounters, department stores, specialty stores, etc. Not only the major countries such as the USA, China, Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain but also many smaller countries. For each country, the top ranking of the retailers is presented according to the latest available turnover figures.

All data on retailers are presented in the same style. In the ranking overview of the country, you can click on the name of the retailers which opens the full retail profile with address, phone, fax, key management, company website, turnover development, banners, number of stores, shop-types and much other relevant information. For multinational retailers, the international head-office of the mother company is given with address, etc. The focus is on the consumer electronics retailers in Europe but many other countries are also covered.

Some of the Retailers covered include:

Argos

Boulanger

Conrad

Dell

Dixons Retail

Electronic Partner

Euronics

Expert

Fnac/Darty

Media-Saturn

Partner

UniEuro

