VIP-Media: Millionaire Mentorship App - The Top Entrepreneur Network Connecting Millennials To Millionaires

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / In today's business world, mobile technology has changed the playing field of communication, where personal life and business are conducted through a supercomputer that sits in your pocket. However, many applications tend to become distracting rather than beneficial. In the fast-paced world of entrepreneurship, it's critical for users to access information instantaneously. As 2020 comes to an end, a revolutionary new app called Millionaire Mentorship is giving entrepreneurs access to education, resources, and a high-level network designed to remove distractions and help entrepreneurs accelerate their careers.

"Millionaire Mentorship just launched, and it is the biggest entrepreneurial app to hit the industry so far! We are helping thousands of people learn the road map to success, from daily motivational live feeds, podcasts, interview videos, community, live mentorship weekly calls with influencers, and 7 and 8 figure earners and more!" The Millionaire Mentorship Team explains.

The app has been spearheaded by its five executives: Roy Taylor, who is the founder and CEO, Kayleigh Jae, the Director of Public Relations, Ali Hasseb, the Director of Operations; and Shye Lee & Aisha Mohamed as the Directors Of Marketing. MM, as the founders refer to it, is unlike any other platform for becoming a business entrepreneur.

"What makes MM unique compared to other educational platforms is that MM is the world's first social media network where members can peer into the day to day lives of millionaire mentors to see how they operate, build wealth, and enjoy the benefits of being an entrepreneur," The MM team remarks.

What the team hopes to achieve is streamlining the process to making wealth into one singular, virtual experience. Instead of having different platforms offering various elements to entrepreneurship learning, the app provides one single method to learn all that you need to know about how to make money.

"Creating wealth is not rocket science- most people just don't have access to the right knowledge & resources in one place. MM brings together vetted individuals with proven track records that simplify and break down the information that is usually reserved for the 1%. MM bridges the divide between the overly fragmented mentorship available on the internet and puts it all into one interactive," the MM team states.

The program will teach you about the four-step basic approach for finding wealth: "business structure, credit, residual incomes, and automation."

The MM team was inspired to make this course a reality based on their own experiences and what they wished someone had done for them when attempting to find their own paths in the entrepreneurial world. The pandemic, to them, has highlighted the disparities among us, and they want to give people tips and tricks to be able to adjust their situation and be able to be wealthy.

"Throughout this pandemic, the rich continued to get rich, because of the wealth creation tactics they know; they get wealthier regardless of economic conditions. This platform connects you directly to those people so you can become recession-proof.

I couldn't imagine how different my life would have been if I had access to this level of knowledge and mentors at my fingertips years ago. This is going to be astronomical for the people who take advantage of the educational landscape that is shifting towards personal mentorship," The Founders say.

The goal of the app is to expand their clientele in the 7 and 8 figure earners status, but the company already boasts great statistics, which proves why anyone looking for a way to start making money should definitely check out this app.

"We have 4,000 + members in 68 + countries and over twenty 6,7, and 8 figure entrepreneurs across 25+ industries mentoring our community," MM details.

To find out more about the app, you can visit the Millionaire Mentorship app download site here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

646-736-2071

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624350/Millionaire-Mentorship-App--The-Top-Entrepreneur-Network-Connecting-Millennials-To-Millionaires