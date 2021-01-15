Legend Power Systems Inc.: Legend Power Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Under Symbol LPSIF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Legend Power® Systems (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF) (the "Company" or "Legend Power") a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") today under the symbol "LPSIF".

The OTCQB is a leading market for early-stage, entrepreneurial and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find information and trading status on Legend Power at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company's common shares are expected to be eligible for clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") imminently. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC services provide cost benefits for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States.

Legend Power will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LPS".

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Vanry, CFO

+ 1 604 671 9522

svanry@legendpower.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Legend Power Systems Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624425/Legend-Power-Announces-Commencement-of-Trading-on-the-OTCQB-Under-Symbol-LPSIF