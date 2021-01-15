Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited: Indonesia Energy Corporation to Present at NobleCon17 Conference on Tuesday, January 19 at 12:45 PM EST

Frank Ingriselli, President of Indonesia Energy, will be presenting an update on IEC's latest operational and development plans for 2021 and beyond

JAKARTA, INDONESIA and DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Indonesia Energy Corporation (NYSE American:INDO) ("IEC"), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that its President, Frank Ingriselli, will be presenting at the NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST.

Mr. Ingriselli's presentation will cover preparations made by IEC during the fourth quarter of 2020 for drilling new wells at the company's Kruh Block to increase production and the timing for commencement of such new drilling in 2021.

The Conference is virtual with registration here: www.noblecon17.com

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on IEC's website (www.indo-energy.com)

IEC Presentation Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021

IEC Presentation Time: 12:45 PM EST

IEC Presentation Profile Video: https://www.channelchek.com/news-channel/Indonesia_Energy__INDO__Scheduled_To_Present_at_NobleCon17

About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American:INDO) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC's principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (1,000,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit www.indo-energy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the investor presentation referred to herein of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited ("IEC") and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Acts"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC's control, that could cause actual results (including, without limitation, the anticipated timing for new drilling operations at Kruh Block and the results of IEC's future exploration and production activities) to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of the Company's SEC reports are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's website, www.indo-energy.com. IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

