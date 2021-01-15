TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Technology "Vital" to the Health and Safety of Over 600 Participants at World Junior Championships

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Tracesafe Inc., ("TraceSafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech, including contact tracing and quarantine management, was proud to help players, staff and the media stay 100% focused on the game - not COVID-19 - at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton.

TraceSafe's state-of-the-art wearable technology was embedded in the event credentials of all teams, event staff and media attending the World Juniors event. The early detection of infections in eight German and two Swedish team members led to swift and targeted isolation measures and kept the rest of the IIHF tournament bubble intact.

"The sports industry was hit hard in 2020," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "We were proud to help keep one of Canada's most beloved winter tournaments running and are grateful for our productive partnerships with TELUS and Hockey Canada."

Players, staff and the media wore TraceSafe's small embedded devices that communicated with a wireless LTE gateway box. The technology effectively and efficiently kept everyone at the tournament healthy and secure. Contact tracing measures were conducted flawlessly and positive cases were detected early.

"Hockey Canada and the World Junior Host Committee made the health and safety of all participants their number one priority," said Dean McIntosh, Hockey Canada's Vice Presidents of Events. "Through the guidance of Alberta Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) the tracing of contacts was required to ensure that if any cases of COVID-19 were to be identified they could be tracked closely. Tracesafe provided the Event with the technology to achieve two key outcomes. First and foremost, during the quarantine period the World Junior Host Committee was able to ensure that all participants were fulfilling their quarantine requirements. Once out of quarantine the ability to trace contacts and, through the flashing light technology on the badge, identifying when individuals were too close was vital to the health and safety of all participants. Close to 600 people were tracked and traced for over three weeks in the bubble, a layer of protection that made all participants feel secure within the World Junior bubble."

The overwhelming success of TraceSafe's deployment at the World Juniors showcases the high calibre of execution of this capable team on the world stage. The company is incorporating valuable insights from this deployment to rapidly release its next product iteration, which includes an API for lightning fast device assigning (milliseconds compared to competitors' minutes), and is expanding its already impressive reach into enterprise, hospitality, natural resources and governments.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue Management.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io Alan Tam, CFO

+1 (604) 377-7575

alan@tracesafe.io John Costigan

+1 (604) 620-8589

jcostigan@ecmbcapital.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

SOURCE: TraceSafe Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624446/TraceSafe-Technology-Vital-to-the-Health-and-Safety-of-Over-600-Participants-at-World-Junior-Championships