Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) (FR0011049824 ALMDT FP) to Louis Capital Markets|Midcap Partners, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of 12/31/2020:
- 35,698 shares
- 79,709.31 in cash
During the second half of 2020, it has been traded a total of:
BUY
180,188 Shares
EUR 1,271,243.68
540 transactions
SELL
177,008 Shares
EUR 1,276,566.46
461 transactions
It is recalled that at the time of the half-yearly statement of 06/30/2020, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 32,518 shares
- 77,124.37 in cash
It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was put in place on 05/04/2020, the following resources were made available:
- 4,404 shares
- 173,829.64 in cash
The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.
In addition, please note that in connection with the acquisition of Louis Capital Markets|Midcap Partners by the TPICAP Plc group, the liquidity agreement previously held by Louis Capital Markets UK, LLP was automatically transferred on 12/31/2020 to TP ICAP (EUROPE), the French entity of the TPICAP group, authorised and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on the Euronext Growth market. FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), listed on the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
Appendix
Achats
Vente
|ALMDT FP
Nombre de
Nombre
Capitaux en
Nombre de
Nombre
Capitaux en
Total
540
180,188
1,271,243.68
461
177,008
1,276,566.46
20200701
6
2,081
12,012.58
9
5,771
35,735.38
20200702
1
1
6.76
9
4,961
33,901.16
20200703
9
4,261
28,967.14
1
1
7.14
20200706
1
1
7.20
7
3,751
27,007.20
20200707
4
1,811
12,125.48
2
144
993.58
20200708
5
2,131
14,118.50
2
454
3,114.28
20200709
1
1
7.18
11
6,401
46,521.98
20200710
2
521
3,761.86
9
3,701
28,205.46
20200713
5
2,390
17,267.56
1
1
7.26
20200714
6
3,671
25,576.72
1
1
7.12
20200715
1
1
6.92
4
2,001
14,181.32
20200716
9
4,911
32,726.84
2
2
14.08
20200717
9
4,171
25,687.38
1
1
6.38
20200720
5
1,429
8,509.10
8
5,159
33,349.34
20200721
1
1
6.32
4
2,281
14,556.72
20200722
6
3,069
18,665.68
1
1
6.32
20200723
1
1
6.14
2
871
5,347.94
20200724
2
571
3,460.38
2
261
1,623.38
20200727
3
1,261
7,610.10
1
1
6.10
20200728
9
3,956
23,047.00
1
1
6.00
20200729
5
1,811
10,241.10
1
1
5.70
20200730
2
180
1,008.00
2
2
11.32
20200731
2
321
1,810.56
8
5,529
32,719.52
20200803
3
1,161
6,858.62
2
921
5,562.82
20200804
4
1,401
8,189.58
1
1
5.98
20200805
4
1,571
8,956.76
2
3
17.48
20200806
2
441
2,513.70
1
1
5.70
20200807
1
1
5.78
3
589
3,467.50
20200810
1
1
5.86
2
311
1,828.66
20200811
2
281
1,635.46
2
311
1,847.26
20200812
1
1
5.90
8
4,962
31,265.38
20200813
1
1
6.46
7
3,751
25,237.06
20200814
7
2,891
18,997.58
1
1
6.78
20200817
4
1,591
10,075.58
1
1
6.38
20200818
8
3,461
20,816.22
2
11
69.82
20200819
4
1,021
6,356.38
1
1
6.38
20200820
2
461
2,895.08
1
1
6.28
20200821
1
1
6.28
3
745
4,759.96
20200824
1
1
6.40
5
3,121
20,307.40
20200825
1
104
655.20
1
800
5,168.00
20200826
4
1,211
7,635.78
1
1
6.38
20200827
1
1
6.24
1
1
6.24
20200828
1
1
6.40
3
1,001
6,445.40
20200831
1
1
6.40
5
2,741
18,109.00
20200901
2
671
4,307.96
2
122
802.74
20200902
1
1
6.50
6
3,731
25,367.90
20200903
7
3,271
22,296.52
8
3,951
29,087.72
20200904
9
5,271
33,455.20
6
2,611
18,003.80
20200907
1
1
6.78
6
2,901
19,852.18
20200908
1
1
7.12
7
2,811
20,095.92
20200909
1
1
7.24
9
3,681
27,214.64
20200910
5
2,980
22,555.40
2
181
1,419.02
20200911
2
318
2,397.78
4
1,271
9,884.80
20200914
1
1
7.98
8
2,981
24,198.98
20200915
1
1
8.46
6
1,701
14,642.26
20200916
5
2,491
20,850.82
4
871
7,625.02
20200917
5
2,401
19,809.34
4
746
6,422.94
20200918
2
118
996.06
2
441
3,810.18
20200921
8
4,541
37,759.32
2
181
1,589.12
20200922
2
561
4,521.68
5
1,663
13,898.00
20200923
2
731
6,008.96
5
1,801
15,361.16
20200924
8
5,030
40,439.60
0
0
0.00
20200925
11
5,471
39,957.40
1
1
7.80
20200928
5
1,421
10,192.22
4
2,381
17,918.22
20200929
5
1,961
13,820.10
4
1,641
12,088.10
20200930
4
1,161
8,446.68
8
3,901
30,330.68
20201001
5
1,396
11,181.70
1
1
8.20
20201002
6
1,961
15,388.42
1
1
8.02
20201005
10
3,361
25,971.90
1
1
7.92
20201006
1
1
7.52
3
961
7,369.52
20201007
2
371
2,864.12
2
291
2,292.92
20201008
4
1,001
7,815.78
3
931
7,568.98
20201009
5
1,511
12,000.84
11
7,101
61,532.84
20201012
2
481
4,261.70
2
241
2,183.30
20201013
6
1,951
16,892.80
8
3,014
27,294.70
20201014
7
2,307
18,869.72
3
305
2,625.68
20201015
9
3,591
27,743.66
1
1
7.86
20201016
2
411
3,255.26
3
921
7,517.26
20201019
1
1
8.26
3
901
7,516.66
20201020
2
441
3,616.38
6
2,734
23,801.60
20201021
8
2,901
24,194.56
1
1
8.56
20201022
6
1,751
13,916.40
1
1
8.20
20201023
4
1,061
8,391.04
1
1
8.04
20201026
9
2,661
19,638.56
1
1
7.76
20201027
9
2,341
15,600.00
4
1,761
13,011.40
20201028
15
3,667
23,666.20
1
1
6.74
20201029
2
261
1,513.80
6
3,522
21,735.74
20201030
2
216
1,438.00
15
10,299
69,270.36
20201102
4
1,671
11,083.84
4
792
5,575.68
20201103
3
1,281
8,183.46
5
1,771
11,946.86
20201104
2
109
712.86
3
781
5,286.54
20201105
1
1
6.86
6
2,621
18,647.46
20201106
6
2,433
17,054.68
3
681
5,018.20
20201109
6
2,611
17,216.00
3
249
1,719.80
20201110
4
1,411
8,748.20
4
1,351
8,759.00
20201111
1
1
6.54
2
251
1,656.54
20201112
1
1
6.58
3
801
5,373.58
20201113
1
1
6.60
5
1,721
11,884.40
20201116
3
1,144
7,863.58
3
731
5,210.86
20201117
5
2,141
14,468.80
1
1
7.00
20201118
5
1,797
12,145.16
1
1
6.88
20201119
1
1
6.86
7
3,801
27,222.06
20201120
1
1
7.42
9
4,541
35,422.42
20201123
4
1,901
14,690.84
2
191
1,516.44
20201124
4
1,781
13,657.08
2
11
86.68
20201125
1
1
8.20
9
4,291
35,205.40
20201126
1
1
7.76
9
3,341
27,179.56
20201127
2
771
6,353.30
2
151
1,283.50
20201130
5
2,571
20,833.10
1
1
8.30
20201201
4
1,961
15,389.92
2
181
1,458.72
20201202
1
1
8.12
1
1
8.12
20201203
2
651
5,234.20
1
1
8.20
20201204
4
1,751
13,882.50
1
1
8.10
20201207
8
3,305
24,656.38
2
221
1,745.90
20201208
6
3,071
21,959.86
2
102
760.92
20201209
6
2,021
14,337.56
3
556
4,100.26
20201210
3
1,031
7,080.40
5
3,031
21,590.60
20201211
8
1,244
8,429.04
1
1
7.12
20201214
1
1
6.78
9
5,301
37,303.18
20201215
5
2,501
17,871.56
1
1
7.36
20201216
1
1
7.20
3
1,341
9,748.80
20201217
1
1
7.30
3
1,561
11,456.10
20201218
6
3,353
23,856.34
2
751
5,572.26
20201221
24
2,831
18,913.50
1
1
6.74
20201222
5
929
6,215.10
9
1,410
9,715.72
20201223
10
1,917
12,917.74
1
1
6.78
20201224
4
445
2,972.66
3
731
4,999.94
20201225
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20201228
1
1
6.92
1
1
6.92
20201229
5
2,067
14,169.52
0
0
0.00
20201230
17
2,580
17,277.32
1
1
6.84
20201231
3
691
4,602.14
2
601
4,146.74
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005300/en/
Contacts:
Median Technologies
Emmanuelle Leygues
Head of Corporate Communications
+33 6 10 93 58 88
emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com
Press ALIZE RP
Caroline Carmagnol
+33 6 64 18 99 59
median@alizerp.com
Investors ACTIFIN
Ghislaine Gasparetto
+33 1 56 88 11 11
ggasparetto@actifin.fr