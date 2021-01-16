Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2021) - Embark Delta Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Embark Health Inc. ("Embark" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive supply agreement with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch ("BCLDB") for the sale and distribution of Embark's concentrates to private and public cannabis retailers in British Columbia. BCLDB is responsible for the wholesale distribution of non-medical cannabis to private retailers and is the public retailer of non-medical cannabis throughout the province, under the brand 'BC Cannabis Stores'. Pursuant to the Supply Agreement, Embark will initially supply BCLDB with Bubble Hash produced at Embark's facility in Delta, British Columbia. Embark is excited to be launching The Hank Co. ("Hank") brand of solventless concentrates in BC and will be supplying their initial portfolio of concentrates under the Hank brand.

"We are thrilled that Embark's best in class Bubble Hash will be available across British Columbia under The Hank Co. Brand," stated Embark's CEO, Dr. Luc C. Duchesne. "Hank Bubble Hash is BC Grown and BC Produced. Our approach is to work with master cultivators and suppliers of unwavering quality standards. Our team's experience and expertise blends tradition, artistry and technology; producing pure, craft, solventless concentrates," continued Dr. Duchesne.

"BCLDB has built an impressive retail cannabis network and our supply agreement is a reflection of the demand for solventless concentrates in BC," indicated Dr. Duchesne. "A strong supply relationship with BCLDB is foundational to the continued execution of our strategy and will allow Embark to satisfy consumer demands for solventless concentrates in the province," concluded Dr. Duchesne.

Embark's next generation 2.0 product portfolio will continue to expand into the adult-use market through 2021 with the inclusion of additional concentrate products, combined with the EmbarkNano edibles, beverages and topicals. Embark has received an initial purchase order and will ship two SKUs of Embark's pure Bubble Hash to the BCLDB within the next two weeks.

About Embark Health Inc.

Embark Health Inc. is an emerging leader in cannabis extraction, with a focus on the formulation and production of advanced 2.0 products for the Contract Manufacturing and Adult-use markets. Embark continues to be at the forefront of production of solventless concentrate products including Bubble Hash, Traditional Pressed Hash, Rosin and Dry Sift. With the acquisition of Embark Nano (formerly, Axiomm Technologies Ltd.) Embark is preparing to launch a suite of next generation Cannabis 2.0 products. The acquired portfolio of products and formulations support the mass production and distribution of advanced 2.0 products including cannabis-infused beverages, topicals, edibles and water-soluble powders. For more information, please visit www.embarknano.com.

Embark's mandate is to pursue best in class production processes resulting in premium quality commercial and consumer extraction products. Embark is dedicated to unleashing the full potential of the cannabis plant through scientific approaches to extraction and the production of quality products to enhance everyday life. For more information, please visit www.embarkhealthinc.com .

For Further Information Contact

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@embarkhealthinc.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements regarding the future growth and profitability prospects for Embark, the demand for Embark's products, timing for the launch and sale of its products, the success of Embark's products in the market and the ability of Embark to successfully execute its business plan. Although Embark believes in light of the estimates by management, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Accordingly, Embark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in economic conditions or financial markets; regulatory delays; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72211