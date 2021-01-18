Braden Counseling Center Opens A New Office In Oregon, IL

SYCAMORE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / Braden Counseling Center, a clinical program for those suffering from substance abuse, chemical dependency, and other ailments affecting mental health, is now open in Oregon Illinois. The new office provides the same services as its other locations in Bartlett, Geneva, Elgin, Rochelle, and Sycamore, except for DUI services which are pending licensed approval from the state of Illinois.

The center offers services for domestic violence counseling, DUI counseling, substance abuse treatment, C.A.L.M., driver's license reinstatement, individual counseling, family counseling, and couples counseling. It also offers additional counseling services for ADD/ADHD, addictions, anger/conflict, anxiety, behavior problems, bipolar disorder diagnosis and treatment, depression, divorce, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy, grief, job issues, obsessive-compulsive divorce (OCD), panic, parenting, psychiatric services, stress, and trauma.

Braden Counseling Center, P.C. is licensed by the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse to provide outpatient and intensive outpatient treatment programs for adolescents and adults, DUI evaluations for all Illinois circuit courts, driver risk education programs, and early intervention programs. The program's multidisciplinary clinical staff includes licensed and/or certified counselors including its medical director, psychologist, psychiatrists, licensed clinical professional counselors, licensed professional counselors, certified alcohol and other drug counselors, and certified substance abuse professional (SAP) counselors. Additionally, its clinical programs and services are linked by mutual referral agreements with local hospitals, psychiatrists, physicians, and other behavioral healthcare agencies to provide all levels of care required by its clients.

At Oregon, the center says that it specializes in depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD, substance abuse, anger management, partner abuse intervention as well as family and marriage/couple issues. The Oregon facility also offers the Partner Abuse Intervention Program, another valuable program for those with issues that lead to domestic violence. It is a 26-week, state-mandated program aimed at stopping this behavior through psycho-educational services. This program is offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 to 7:30 pm for males and Thursdays from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm for females. Interested clients can view all the counseling services on the center's website.

The center distinguishes itself from other such services in the area by offering flexible scheduling over a phone call that includes weekends, counseling and medication services, a free initial consultation, verifying insurance benefits (they are a BCBS PPO Provider, among others), cash and credit card payment options, and same-day DUI evaluations. A spokesperson for the company says, "We aim to provide outpatient behavioral health programs and services that are committed to assisting others in strengthening relationships, promoting change and building foundations of hope. With our new location, we hope to serve the good people of Oregon fight their demons and start a new life. Since we opened our practice in 2002, Braden Counseling Center, P.C. has had 15,000 clients who have either been referred or presented on their own for a variety of behavioral health problems. Whatever your situation, we are here to help. If for any reason, we cannot help you directly, we will refer you to a program that is better suited for you."

The Oregon location can be reached at 815-787-9000. It is located at 300 W. Washington St. #203, Oregon, IL. 61061. There is a contact form on the website for those who prefer to use that. Interested clients can also view the company Facebook page for more contact information.

For more information about Braden Counseling Center, contact the company here:



Braden Counseling Center

Brenda Butz

815-787-9000

bbutz@bradencenter.com

2600 DeKalb Ave

Suite J

Sycamore, IL. 60178

SOURCE: Braden Counseling Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624733/Braden-Counseling-Center-Opens-A-New-Office-In-Oregon-IL