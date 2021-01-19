Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global Files Patent on Animal-Based Cannabosides - A New Form of Animal Processed Cannabinoids for Food and Beverages

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, today announces the filing of a new patent on a unique method to produce water-soluble cannabinoids. The patent announced today relates to a composition comprising one or more cannabosides and a method of producing one or more cannabosides. In particular, by feeding an insect a cannabinoid and harvesting the insect, excluding honey bees, to improve aqueous solubility and stability of cannabinoids. The patent claims coverage of both the process to create the compounds, and the use of the compounds in foodstuffs and pharmaceutical preparations.

Cannabinoids are basically oil and thus hydrophobic, meaning these don't mix well with water. Of course, the human body is mainly made of water. In the most simple of terms, this issue of cannabinoids being oils and our bodies being made mostly of water presents a significant challenge relative to formulation and delivery for the cannabis and pharmaceutical industries.

"Our corporate research program was specifically designed to address issues relating to the absorption of cannabinoids," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "The results have been the filing of three patents on cannabinoid delivery technologies, two of which specifically address using life forms to process and alter cannabinoids. We believe what we have invented represents a new form of cannabinoids processing with a host of positive implications for cannabinoid delivery in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals."

This most recent patent application is the Company's third non-provisional filing after six provisional applications were filed during 2019 and 2020. In November 2020, the Company filed to protect its novel methods for creation and use of polymeric cannabinoid nanoparticles, including methods to create such particles using food-grade ingredients. During December 2020, Cannabis Global filed its non-provisional patent on unique methods to create powdered cannabinoids for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals, including the use of specific methods of utilizing insects, excluding honey bees.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

