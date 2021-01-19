SIRC: Solar Integrated Roofing Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the official launch of its new corporate website www.solarintegratedroofing.com, reflecting ongoing efforts to provide up-to-date information for shareholders and prospective investors.

The new website has been designed to be more dynamic, user friendly and content rich - best showcasing the Company's complementary solar, roofing, battery backup and EV charging solutions businesses. It offers a clean, modern design integrated with helpful information for investors looking for additional materials on the Company, including an updated investor relations section featuring press releases, upcoming events, the current share price, SEC filings and financials.

"Our new website for Solar Integrated Roofing will give us an enhanced, more professional online presence that highlights our core competencies with the investment community," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "As we continue to grow our breadth and depth of services - which now spans solar, battery backup, EV charging, roofing, HVAC and electrical contracting solutions - the new website demonstrates our pledge to elevate our status as a public company going forward.

"The investor relations pages provide our shareholders and prospective investors with current, easily accessible information about our operations, business strategy, stock profile and more, reflecting our ongoing commitment to enhance transparency and shareholder communications. I look forward to continued operational execution going forward, with the objective of creating long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

