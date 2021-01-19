MZ North America: MZ Assist Supporting Resumed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) First and Second Draw Loans

Partnership with ACAP and The Loan Source Offers Simple and Straightforward PPP Application Process

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications, today announced its disaster relief and financial assistance service, MZ Assist, is again available for companies seeking resumed First or Second Draw PPP Loans.

As part of the government's economic stimulus efforts to fight the pandemic driven challenges, the SBA, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury Department, has reopened the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for First and Second Draw PPP Loans with over $284 billion now available. U.S. small business owners are again eligible to apply for this low-interest disaster loan, with the same general terms.

For the resumed program, MZ has partnered with ACAP and The Loan Source, experienced in all aspects of PPP from origination to forgiveness, to offer a streamlined online application, at no additional cost to applicants.

"During the previous PPP loan rounds, MZ was privileged to help its clients secure over $9.0 million in loan proceeds," said Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America. "For the restarted program, we have partnered with a leading direct lender and loan service provider to offer previous and new clients access to an online application process for businesses who are ready to apply immediately for their first or second round of loan. Because many of our clients' previous lenders are not participating in the program this round, we've partnered with ACAP and The Loan Source to make the application and forgiveness process simple and straightforward. As well, last year we found many of our clients struggling to apply due to smaller lenders being overwhelmed, or larger banks segmenting clients into tiers. In cooperation with our partners, we give all our clients equal service and attention for their application.

"For businesses needing extra assistance in the process, or additional guidance on their first or second draw, MZ Assist can guide clients from application to deployment. Our services offer education on the funding process and expected timeline, eligibility determination, loan preparation, strategic advice to the deployment of loan proceeds, and assistance with tailoring loan programs to capital structures. The service also offers forward-thinking clients the opportunity to engage MZ for ongoing advisory as new state or federal initiatives arise and other resources are offered. Over the last year we are proud of our work helping clients sustain their businesses during a volatile economic climate and are eager to continue our success."

For companies ready to apply now, please visit our Application Portal or visit us online at MZ Assist to learn more.

About ACAP

ACAP is a champion for small businesses and a dedicated partner to the lenders who finance their futures. Our goal is to elevate American banks and entrepreneurs by providing seamless PPP loan servicing and ensuring equity through continued collaboration with the SBA. Utilizing our deep understanding of PPP, we aim to advance positive change for the future. Helping banks, helping borrowers, helping America. It's the right thing to do. For more information, please visit www.acapgp.com.

About The Loan Source

The Loan Source is a banking partner providing complete PPP loan servicing solutions. Our team is committed to helping banks reduce future risk and accelerate loan income, by providing white-glove PPP loan forgiveness, servicing, and robust customer support. The Loan Source is experienced in all aspects of PPP from origination to forgiveness and has originated over 5,000 PPP loans for >$500 million to date. For more information, please visit www.theloansource.com.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

