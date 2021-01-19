BTIG Limited announced today that two seniors hires, Neil Roberts and Matt Austin, have joined the firm's Institutional Equities division. Mr. Roberts joins BTIG as an Equity Sales Trader and Managing Director, while Mr. Austin joins the firm as an Equity Trader and Director. In their new roles at the firm, they will be based in BTIG's London office.

Mr. Roberts has more than 20 years of industry experience. Previously, he was a Director within the Sales Trading division at Barclays Capital, where he spent more than 11 years. Prior to that, Mr. Roberts was a Sales Trader at Citigroup, where he served for over a decade. Earlier in his career, he was an Equity Sales Trader at Schroders.

Mr. Austin was most recently a Director within the Equity Trading unit at Barclays, where he spent nearly ten years as a Pan-European Cash Trader and Market Maker, specializing in the consumer sector. He began his career participating in a graduate rotation within Equity Sales and Trading at Citigroup.

"We are pleased to welcome Neil and Matt to BTIG in London," said Luke Hodges, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Equities at BTIG Limited. "As seasoned equity sales and trading professionals, we are confident that they will enhance our client coverage, expand our reach in the region, and support our ambitious agenda across the continent."

Since establishing a presence in London, BTIG continues to strengthen its equity and fixed income trading capabilities in the region year after year with notable hires across its offices in London, Edinburgh, Stockholm and Oslo. BTIG identifies liquidity solutions and executes trades and transactions for institutional and corporate clients. The firm's sales and trading professionals offer clients access to more than 50 developed, emerging and frontier market centers worldwide.

