Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies and Original Sprout Relocate to Larger Facility

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Concierge Technologies today announced that it has relocated its offices, along with those of wholly-owned subsidiary Original Sprout, to larger facilities in San Clemente, CA. The move was brought about due to the growing business of Original Sprout and the need for larger warehouse and shipping facilities.

The newly leased warehouse facility provides nearly three times the floor space of the prior location, allowing for the addition of pallet staging areas as well as expanded packaging and shipping lines. Moreover, in today's environment of immediate fulfillment expectations, Original Sprout found it necessary to maintain sufficient inventory levels to meet sales demands without delay. The move was accomplished over the weekend without interruption to the flow of normal business.

David Neibert, Chief Operating Officer, commented "Original Sprout has been growing its business steadily over the past year, despite the effects of the pandemic, and time had come to take the next step in preparation for what we believe will be a significant milestone in Original Sprout's market presence. Management believes the incremental increase in rent expense will be outweighed by the savings due to efficiencies and enhanced ability to meet sales demands." Adding "With the move, Concierge Technologies has improved its office and conference room facilities and now has room to add staff should the need arise."

The new address for Concierge Technologies and Original Sprout is:

120 Calle Iglesia

Unit B

San Clemente, CA 92672

Business Units

Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in August 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat's Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Gourmet Foods also owns Printstock Products Limited, acquired July 1, 2020, https://www.printstocknz.com/ , who is a commercial printer of specialized wrappers for food products manufactured in New Zealand and Australia.

Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com, acquired in June 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province.

USCF Investments, www.uscfinvestments.com, acquired as part of the Wainwright Holdings transaction in December 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 9 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.

Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com , acquired in December 2017 and headquartered in San Clemente, CA produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products, including a "reef safe" sun screen, in the U.S. and its territories, the U.K., E.U., Turkey, Middle East, Africa, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and at various online outlets worldwide.

Marygold & Co, https://marygoldandco.com formed in November 2019 as a development stage corporation headquartered in Denver, CO seeking to explore opportunities in the Fintech space. Marygold plans to launch a proprietary Fintech mobile app later in the current year.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies, originally founded in 1996, was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies' future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the launch of a new fintech venture, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, and more detailed information about the individual operating entities, please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website, (http://www.conciergetechnology.net), or at www.sec.gov.

