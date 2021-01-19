Renegade.bio: renegade.bio Announces Authorization to Offer SalivaDirect COVID-19 Test

Affordable, Expedited Saliva-based COVID-19 Test Available to Schools, Organizations and Individuals

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / renegade.bio announced today that they have launched SalivaDirect for COVID-19 testing. Developed by the Yale School of Public Health, and authorized by the FDA under Emergency Use, the assay tests people suspected of a SARS-CoV-2 infection with reduced turnaround times.

SalivaDirect is the second product in the company's portfolio of COVID-19 tests including the renegade.bio qRT-PCR diagnostic test, RenegadeXP. SalivaDirect uses a saliva sample rather than a nasal swab and the test can be self-administered. It detects the presence of Coronavirus with 94.6% accuracy. Adding SalivaDirect as a new test option enables renegade.bio to deliver quality healthcare to additional communities, as well as schools, businesses, and individuals.

"Over the past 10 months, we focused our efforts and expertise on answering the urgent need for rapid and reliable COVID-19 tests, while also making them widely available and affordable," said Craig Rouskey, MSc, co-founder & CEO of renegade.bio. "SalivaDirect is a less invasive, easier-to-use test that not only streamlines the collection process and reduces costs, but also presents a testing format that more people can access. By delivering expedited results, we can help educate people about their positive status to reduce the spread of the virus."

To date, renegade.bio has partnered with large organizations that are responsible for keeping people safe within their work environments. The company has run COVID-19 testing programs for the NBA, San Francisco Giants and the United Nations. "Our ability to conduct SalivaDirect testing gives us the opportunity to partner with additional workplaces, educational institutions and businesses to keep students and employees safe and maintain healthy operations during the pandemic," said Rouskey. "K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and higher learning institutions are particularly ideal partners for us."

The company's partnership with Primary Bio gives people the ability to register, schedule, and check in once at the test site. People taking the SalivaDirect test will scan the code on their tube and use a biodegradable straw to collect their own saliva under medical supervision. The tests are then dropped off at one of renegade.bio's labs located in Oakland, CA or NYC, NY.

Expedited results are delivered directly to testers through the Primary Bio portal .and results can be accessed on line using a unique code that is sent via text. If a tester does not have internet access a phone call can be made to the company for help with accessing their results.

From corporate testing programs, to pop-up mobile events and on-site clinics, renegade.bio's commitment as a public benefit corporation has fueled the company to help as many people as possible. "We are excited to be able to offer SalivaDirect to the communities we serve and this represents an evolution in renegade.bio's commitment to doing everything we can to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2," said Rouskey.

As a public benefit corporation, renegade.bio is accelerating humanity's capacity to test for novel pathogens such as COVID-19. The company empowers an overburdened public health system to respond swiftly to epidemiologic crises by delivering fast, reliable, cost-effective solutions for community-based triage. In collaboration with other laboratories, researchers, and organizations across the ecosystem of public health, renegade.bio is working day and night with a singular goal to make COVID-19 testing accessible to everyone regardless of income. renegade.bio holds a LGBT-Owned Business Enterprise Certification from the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. For more information about the company and products, visit www.renegade.bio.

