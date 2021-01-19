GainClients, Inc. (GCLT) Completes Three Bank Certifications in Support of Its New Earnest Money Capture Service

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") announced that it has completed the bank certification process for its first three title company clients with three separate banks and several more to follow.

The Company is certified with Huntington Bank, Dansville, IN; Spirit of Texas Bank, College Station, TX; and Umpqua Bank, Bend OR and has seven additional certifications in development.

"The bank certification process is the first and most important step to supporting our title company clients and growing the earnest money capture service, say Ray Desmond the company's CEO and President. It is also the most time-consuming process because remote earnest money depositing is such a new technology for the real estate industry. However, we are very pleased to be partaking in this new technology. And, the more banks we connect with, the faster the process becomes to widen our coverage net and ultimately create recurring revenue."

The technical process creates the ability to accept mobile remote deposit payments securely, via a white-labeled stand-alone app or webpage, which supports social-distancing, 24/7/365 mobile payment options, decrease administrative time required to manually enter earnest money deposits and lessens human error saving both title and real estate agents time and money spent on delivering earnest money deposits.

GainClients products, the GCard, the Daily Opportunity Service and Remote Deposit Capture, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals.

